Cannabidiol Shows Promise in Reducing Alcohol Cravings

Cannabidiol (CBD) may help reduce alcohol cravings and anxiety in people with alcohol use disorder, showing promise as a potential treatment option.

New Study on CBD and Alcohol Use Disorder



‘#Cannabidiol may offer hope for #alcoholusedisorder. #CBD shows potential for reducing #anxiety and cravings without affecting alertness. ’

A new study suggests that cannabidiol (CBD) may help reduce problem drinking. CBD influences the parasympathetic nervous system, lowering physical anxiety symptoms and alcohol cravings in those with alcohol use disorder. Notably, no adverse side effects like drowsiness or cognitive issues were observed in the short term. Researchers recommend further studies to explore CBD’s potential as a treatment for alcohol use disorder.CBD is a natural component of the cannabis plant that does not produce psychoactive effects. Australian researchers administered 800 milligrams of CBD per day or a placebo for three days to adults with alcohol use disorder. Participants’ craving and mood were assessed periodically using questionnaires, and physiologic responses were measured using electrodes on the skin, including while the participants were in the presence of alcohol, and audio and visual cues related to drinking.CBD was found on several measures to have beneficial effects on anxiety and craving, compared to placebo. Participants who had been administered CBD showed elevated high-frequency heart rate variability, indicating increased activity in the parasympathetic nervous system, which helps the body relax during times of stress and may reduce the feeling of needing a drink.Participants in the CBD sessions also reported reductions in anxiety from baseline to exposure to alcohol cues, while the placebo group reported increases in anxiety. During exposure to alcohol cues, activity in the parasympathetic nervous system did lessen somewhat, but after the alcohol cue task, the CBD group reported reduced craving for alcohol, whereas the placebo group did not.The study also found that participants tolerated CBD well; no significant side effects were reported. There were no significant differences between the CBD and placebo groups on any measures of cognitive functioning, including visual attention, processing speed, and basic motor function. Participants did not report significantly higher sedation following CBD administration compared to placebo.Previous research has found that heavy drinking is associated with heightened levels of anxiety and stress and contributes to relapse. Animal studies have found CBD to have neuroprotective effects and reduce anxiety and craving. TThe study’s generalizability is limited by its small sample size, particularly of male participants, but it provides guidance for larger and longer human therapeutic efficacy studies.Source-Newswise