Revolutionizing Dental Surgery With AI and Physics

by Dr. Navapriya S on Feb 4 2025 12:53 PM

The use of physics-informed machine learning to predict bone stress and optimize surgery planning could be a game-changer, especially for elderly patients or those with compromised bone health.

Dr. Jaesung Lee and Dr. Yuxiao Zhou, assistant professors at Texas A&M University, have been recognized with the 2024 Seed Program for AI, Computing, and Data Science award.
Dental implant procedures are essential for improving people's quality of life, especially for older people. However, to be successful, the surrounding bone must experience the ideal mechanical stress levels while chewing to avoid bone loss from inadequate loading and bone fracture from excessive loading.

The Impact of Artificial Intelligence(AI) on Modern Dentistry
Explore how artificial intelligence revolutionizes diagnostics, treatment planning, patient care, and various dental specialties, offering unprecedented accuracy and efficiency in dental practices.
The effective placement of implants is limited by factors such as uneven bone stiffness, age-related bone loss in the elderly, and delayed bone repair.

There is a need for creative and useful patient-specific solutions because the current techniques for assessing bone stiffness are frequently invasive, computationally expensive, or inaccurate.

Innovate AI Model for Precision Dental Surgery

To solve this, Drs. Zhou and Lee are creating a hybrid machine-learning model that is guided by biomechanical physics.

The Future of Orthodontic Care: AI Revolutionizes Dental Braces
Cutting-edge AI predicts optimal dental brace design, reducing adjustments & discomfort.
By combining governing physics, a strong machine learning framework, and experimentally recorded bone deformation data, their method allows for accurate, individualized predictions of mechanical stress in the bone.

To maximize bone healing and guarantee long-term implant success, this innovation offers an effective tool for patient-specific dental surgery planning.

AI Robot Performs Complete Dental Treatment
An AI-controlled robot has performed its first complete dental procedure on a human, achieving it about eight times faster than a human dentist.
“Our model will revolutionize surgical planning by delivering personalized, computationally efficient treatment plans with predictable outcomes,” said Dr. Zhou.

The project also highlights interdisciplinary collaboration, leveraging Dr. Lee’s expertise in machine learning for healthcare systems to address a long-standing clinical challenge. The success of this work has the potential to extend beyond dental implants, offering advancements for other surgical applications in healthcare.

Is Detection of AI-Supported Caries Cost-Effective?
A new study assessed the cost-effectiveness of artificial intelligence-supported detection of proximal caries and its benefits in caries management.
Their project, “Toward Smart Orthopedic Surgery Planning by Using Physics-Informed Machine Learning,” was selected as one of the top ten proposals in a competitive cycle featuring 39 submissions from researchers across three institutions.

This award highlights Texas A&M’s commitment to research in AI, computing, and data science that drive solutions with real-world impacts.

Reference:
  1. Revolutionizing Dental Surgery with AI- (https://engineering.tamu.edu/news/2025/01/revolutionizing-dental-surgery-with-ai.html)


Source-Eurekalert


