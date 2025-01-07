About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Sugary Drinks: Sweet Today, Sick Tomorrow

by Adeline Dorcas on Jan 7 2025 5:42 PM

Are sugary drinks the sweet poison in your diet? While sugar-sweetened beverages might taste enjoyable and satisfying in the moment, their long-term health consequences can be severe.

Sweetened beverages aren't so sweet—each year, they lead to 2.2 million cases of diabetes and 1.2 million of heart disease worldwide, warns a new study from researchers at the Gerald J. and Dorothy R. Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University, which published in Nature Medicine (1
Burdens of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease attributable to sugar-sweetened beverages in 184 countries

Go to source).

Sugary Drinks: A Sip Closer to Health Disaster

In developing countries, the case count is particularly sobering. In Sub-Saharan Africa, the study found that sugar-sweetened beverages contributed to more than 21% of all new diabetes cases. In Latin America and the Caribbean, they contributed to nearly 24% of new diabetes cases and more than 11% of new cases of cardiovascular disease.

Colombia, Mexico, and South Africa are countries that have been particularly hard hit. More than 48% of all new diabetes cases in Colombia were attributable to consumption of sugary drinks. Nearly one third of all new diabetes cases in Mexico were linked to sugary drink consumption. In South Africa, 27.6% of new diabetes cases and 14.6% of cardiovascular disease cases were attributable to sugary drink consumption.


Sweet Poison: The Dangers of Sugary Beverages

Sugary beverages are rapidly digested, causing a spike in blood sugar levels with little nutritional value. Regular consumption over time leads to weight gain, insulin resistance, and a host of metabolic issues tied to type 2 diabetes and heart disease, two of the world’s leading causes of death.

“Sugar-sweetened beverages are heavily marketed and sold in low- and middle-income nations. Not only are these communities consuming harmful products, but they are also often less well equipped to deal with the long-term health consequences,” says Dariush Mozaffarian, senior author on the paper and director of the Food is Medicine Institute at the Friedman School.


Sweet Sips, Bitter Consequences

As countries develop and incomes rise, sugary drinks become more accessible and desirable, the authors say. Men are more likely than women to suffer the consequences of sugary drink consumption, as are younger adults compared to their older counterparts, the researchers say.


Ditch the Sweet Drinks: The Simple Step to Healthier Living

“We need urgent, evidence-based interventions to curb consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages globally, before even more lives are shortened by their effects on diabetes and heart disease,” says Laura Lara-Castor, NG24, first author on the paper who earned her Ph.D. at the Friedman School and is now at the University of Washington.

Sugary Drink Tax: Drink Less, Live Healthier

The study’s authors call for a multi-pronged approach, including public health campaigns, regulation of sugary drink advertising, and taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages. Some countries have already taken steps in this direction. Mexico, which has one of the highest per capita rates of sugary drink consumption in the world, introduced a tax on the beverages in 2014. Early evidence suggests that the tax has been effective in reducing consumption, particularly among lower-income individuals.

“Much more needs to be done, especially in countries in Latin America and Africa where consumption is high and the health consequence severe,” says Mozaffarian, who is also Jean Mayer Professor of Nutrition at the Friedman School. “As a species, we need to address sugar-sweetened beverage consumption.”

References:
  1. Burdens of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease attributable to sugar-sweetened beverages in 184 countries - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-024-03345-4)


Source-Eurekalert


Home

