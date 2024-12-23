Research shows that older enamel has more fluoride in the outer layers, making it harder but more prone to cracks.

Highlights: Tooth enamel is the hard, outermost layer of teeth

Older enamel crystals were smaller and more tightly packed compared to younger enamel

Loss of organic material between the crystals makes the enamel hard yet brittle

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Stratification of fluoride uptake among enamel crystals with age elucidated by atom probe tomography



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Fluoride strengthens enamel, but as we age, too much can make it harder yet more brittle—finding the balance is key to keeping your teeth strong and healthy. #dentalcare #oralhealth #medindia’

Fluoride strengthens enamel, but as we age, too much can make it harder yet more brittle—finding the balance is key to keeping your teeth strong and healthy. #dentalcare #oralhealth #medindia’

Role of Fluoride in Enamel Remineralization and Aging

Why Does Enamel Become Harder Yet More Brittle with Age?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here are some tips to keep our teeth strong and healthy:

Brush your teeth twice a day with fluoride toothpaste. Drink fluoridated water as this can help in regular exposure to fluoride. Avoid sugary and acidic foods, which can erode the enamel. Visit the dentist regularly for checkups and fluoride treatments that can strengthen enamel. Floss every day to keep the spaces between the teeth.

Stratification of fluoride uptake among enamel crystals with age elucidated by atom probe tomography - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s43246-024-00709-8)