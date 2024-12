Growth mindset reduces depression and enhances well-being, supporting mental health during crises like the COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlights: Growth mindset lowers depression and enhances well-being

Helps build resilience during challenging situations like the pandemic

Supports mental health through adaptability and optimism

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

The implications of growth mindset for depression, well-being, and adjustment over 2 years during the COVID-19 pandemic



Go to source Trusted Source

Implications of Growth Mindset for Mental Health

Did You Know?

Adopting a growth mindset can improve mental health and resilience. #growthmindset #medindia’

Adopting a growth mindset can improve mental health and resilience. #growthmindset #medindia’

Lower Levels of Depression: Members who considered that they could easily change and get better exhibited fewer incidents of feeling depressed.

Members who considered that they could easily change and get better exhibited fewer incidents of feeling depressed. Higher Well-Being: The results indicated that a growth mind-set was related to more emotional stability, positivity and contentedness with life.

Practical Applications of Growth Mindset

Promote self-organisation and goal promotion.

Emphasise the importance of using failure as a source of information.

Encourage the perception that something which constitutes a difficulty is actually a possibility for enhancement.

The implications of growth mindset for depression, well-being, and adjustment over 2 years during the COVID-19 pandemic - (https://journals.plos.org/mentalhealth/article?id=10.1371/journal.pmen.0000182)

A growth mindset which entails the attitude to effort and ability as areas that can be improved has been shown to be positive when associated with levels of mental health during unpleasant experiences. The effectiveness of such mixtures has been illuminated by a recent study among Californian adults during the period of COVID-19 ).Scientists analyzed the effects of the mindset on growth on mental health among the stocked Californians of the aged 19 to 89 in a pandemic situation. Participants’ mental health state, depression, and well-being were evaluated by the study in this unprecedented time of stress and uncertainty.The study revealed that individuals with a stronger growth mindset experienced:Thus, the results of the present study imply that developing a growth-mindedness may operate as a resilience factor in times of stress . Consequently, through promoting flexibility and concentrating on the growth of self, a person could handle stress and volatility.To promote a growth mindset, mental health professionals and educators can:A key message of the research is that it is possible to have psychological resources for coping with adversity. Because people cultivate a growth mindset, personnel can prevent worsening of their mental health, and at the same time, boost their wellness when dealing with tough situations.Source-Medindia