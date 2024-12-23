Growth Mindset: A Shield for Mental Health During Tough Times

Growth mindset reduces depression and enhances well-being, supporting mental health during crises like the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Growth mindset lowers depression and enhances well-being
- Helps build resilience during challenging situations like the pandemic
- Supports mental health through adaptability and optimism
The implications of growth mindset for depression, well-being, and adjustment over 2 years during the COVID-19 pandemic
Go to source).
Implications of Growth Mindset for Mental HealthScientists analyzed the effects of the mindset on growth on mental health among the stocked Californians of the aged 19 to 89 in a pandemic situation. Participants’ mental health state, depression, and well-being were evaluated by the study in this unprecedented time of stress and uncertainty.
Adopting a growth mindset can improve mental health and resilience. #growthmindset #medindia’
- Lower Levels of Depression: Members who considered that they could easily change and get better exhibited fewer incidents of feeling depressed.
- Higher Well-Being: The results indicated that a growth mind-set was related to more emotional stability, positivity and contentedness with life.
Practical Applications of Growth MindsetTo promote a growth mindset, mental health professionals and educators can:
- Promote self-organisation and goal promotion.
- Emphasise the importance of using failure as a source of information.
- Encourage the perception that something which constitutes a difficulty is actually a possibility for enhancement.
Reference:
- The implications of growth mindset for depression, well-being, and adjustment over 2 years during the COVID-19 pandemic - (https://journals.plos.org/mentalhealth/article?id=10.1371/journal.pmen.0000182)
Source-Medindia