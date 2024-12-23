About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
New Research Sheds Light on Why Brain Tumors Recur

New Research Sheds Light on Why Brain Tumors Recur

Written by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Pavithra BDS on Dec 23 2024 4:11 PM

New research explains how gliomas use existing brain networks to spread, offering hope for future treatments.

Highlights:
  • Gliomas connect to existing brain neurons, aiding recurrence
  • Neurons producing glutamate play a key role in glioma growth
  • New insights offer potential paths for interrupting tumor spread
Gliomas are the most frequent brain tumour, and within this group glioblastomas are particularly fatal. Despite surgery, radiation and chemotherapy, gliomas may regrow and spread not only locally but also in other regions of the brain. This recurrence has puzzled scientists for decades but new research led by neuro-oncologist Dr. Annie Hsieh at the Harvard Medical School helps explain why these particular tumours are prone to recur in the brain (1 Trusted Source
Why do gliomas tend to recur in the brain?

Go to source).

Role of Glioma-Connecting Neurons

One of the observations made by Hsieh’s team is that while gliomas have been observed to make contacts with other gliomas, they actually make synaptic contacts with neurons that are already in existence in the brain.

Glioma Brain Tumor
Glioma Brain Tumor
Democrat Senator Edward Kennedy has been diagnosed with Glioma, a kind of brain tumor. Tests carried out on the 76 -year old politician revealed a tumor on his left parietal lobe.
By injecting a rabbit with a retrovirus and tracking the infection back to its source, the scientists were able to identify the areas of the brain in which glioma-innervating neurons are born. The study showed that neurons are originating from all parts of the brain including distant sites to form the tracts to the tumour. This integration with existing neuronal circuits shows how gliomas can invade distant areas in the brain.

Diversity of Neurons Involved

It also pointed out various forms of the neurons that are implicated with the growth of the tumor. Some of the main secreting neurotransmitters are excitatory, such as glutamate, and the majority of neurons that innervate gliomas are glutamatergic. But not all neurons are alike: some also make GABA, a inhibitory neurotransmitter, meaning the relationship between gliomas and the brain hardwiring is more complicated than anyone realized couple of years ago.

These results hold important potentials for the creation of novel therapeutics. The knowledge of glioma-innervating neurons and the way they connect with glioma lets researchers examine how these connections can be disrupted in order to stop glioma growth and avoid reoccurrence. Dr. Hsieh adds the caution that some of these discoveries will not make it into clinical use therapies for years.

Targeted Therapy Helps Prevent Pediatric Glioma
Targeted Therapy Helps Prevent Pediatric Glioma
Targeted therapy against abnormal signaling pathways helps prevent pediatric glioma formation in children.
Despite the gliomas being one of the most challenging tumors to manage, these studies into the neural networks supporting tumorous growth, suggests an optimistic tomorrow. Nevertheless, much effort in understanding the molecular and cellular basis of glioma is still needed, and this research forms part of the progress toward this goal.

Reference:
  1. Why do gliomas tend to recur in the brain? - (https://news.harvard.edu/gazette/story/2024/12/why-do-gliomas-tend-to-recur-in-the-brain/)

Source-Medindia
New Surgical Imaging Technology Detects the Glow to Guide Brain Glioma Resection
New Surgical Imaging Technology Detects the Glow to Guide Brain Glioma Resection
5-ALA is metabolized in tumors to a fluorescent Porphyrin and is approved for administration to patients to increase the detection of the margin of invading brain glioma tumors.
Radiation Therapy With Pembrolizumab, Bevacizumab Safe for Glioma Patients
Radiation Therapy With Pembrolizumab, Bevacizumab Safe for Glioma Patients
Addition of pembrolizumab to radiation therapy and bevacizumab is safe and can control tumor growth for patients with recurrent high-grade glioma brain tumor.

Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education