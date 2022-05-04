How Epilepsy Brain can Aid in Novel Treatment

Newborn neurons are found to serve as a potential treatment in the epileptic brain as per a study at the USC Stem Cell and the USC Neurorestoration Center, published in Nature Neuroscience.



Losing some of the brain cells as we age, may be a common phenomenon. However, adult brains replenish at least some of what they've lost by generating new brain cells — the process dramatically altered in patients with long-term epilepsy.

‘Surgical brain specimens of epilepsy show that there is a persistent population of immature astroglia (neuronal support cells) and reduced presence of newborn neurons — more prominent among people with longer disease duration. ’