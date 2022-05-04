How Epilepsy Brain can Aid in Novel Treatment

Newborn neurons are found to serve as a potential treatment in the epileptic brain as per a study at the USC Stem Cell and the USC Neurorestoration Center, published in Nature Neuroscience.
Losing some of the brain cells as we age, may be a common phenomenon. However, adult brains replenish at least some of what they've lost by generating new brain cells — the process dramatically altered in patients with long-term epilepsy.
Another particularly common problem faced by epilepsy patients, especially those with mesial temporal lobe epilepsy, or MTLE is drug resistance. Almost one-third of all patients are affected with drug resistance epilepsy, which may further require surgery.
"Currently available seizure medications tend to target neurons, so medications that act on immature astroglia could greatly expand the options for our patients. A new class of drugs could combine with current medical and surgical strategies to control seizures without aggressive surgical removal of parts of the brain that can be critically important for learning, memory and emotional regulation," says Liu, a professor of neurological surgery, neurology, and biomedical engineering, director of the USC Neurorestoration Center, and director of the USC Epilepsy Care Consortium.
Source: Medindia