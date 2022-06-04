Diltiazem Not Effective in Angina, CAD Patients

Advertisement

."All patients had chronic angina occurring at least twice per week and coronary vasomotor dysfunction confirmed by the presence of vasospasm and/or microvascular dysfunction, defined as coronary flow reserve < 2 or index of microcirculatory resistance 25. The mean age of patients was 58 years and about two-thirds were women.The primary endpoint was a successful treatment at 6 weeks, defined as normalization of one of the abnormal parameters of coronary vasomotor dysfunction and no normal parameter becoming abnormal.Among the 73 patients who underwent coronary function testing for a second time, there was no difference between the groups in improvement in coronary function test score, Jansen said, noting there were also no differences in the cohort with coronary artery spasm or in the cohort with coronary microvascular dysfunction.However, he said, more patients in the diltiazem group than in the placebo group progressed from epicardial spasm to microvascular spasm or no spasm.The Seattle Angina Questionnaire Summary Score did not differ between the groups, nor did the RAND-36 quality of life score, nor did any metric of microvascular dysfunction, according to the researchers.," Jansen said.."The data were published inEditorial Board Member C. Noel Bairey Merz, MD, FACC, FAHA, professor of cardiology and director of the Barbra Streisand Women's Heart Center at the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai, said the study "."In contrast, she said, the CorMicA trial showed calcium channel blockers could be effective in this population, but only when physicians could titrate the medication and offer it in conjunction with other therapies if necessary.Source: Medindia