About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Diltiazem Not Effective in Angina, CAD Patients

by Angela Mohan on April 6, 2022 at 11:40 AM
Font : A-A+

Diltiazem Not Effective in Angina, CAD Patients

Randomized trial showed that diltiazem offers no benefit in patients with coronary artery disease(CAD).

The trial assigned 85 patients with angina and nonobstructive CAD (ANOCA) who underwent coronary function testing to receive up to 360 mg diltiazem or placebo per day.

Advertisement


"ANOCA patients have a worse prognosis compared with asymptomatic patients," Tijn P.J. Jansen, MD, PhD candidate in the department of cardiology at Radboud University Medical Center, Nijmegen, the Netherlands, said during a presentation at the American College of Cardiology Scientific Session.

"Guidelines recommend the use of calcium channel blockers in coronary vasomotor dysfunction, and diltiazem is one of the most frequently prescribed medications in these patients. However, these recommendations are based on dated nonrandomized trials. The effect of diltiazem had never been studied in ANOCA patients in a blinded, randomized, placebo-controlled trial."
Advertisement

All patients had chronic angina occurring at least twice per week and coronary vasomotor dysfunction confirmed by the presence of vasospasm and/or microvascular dysfunction, defined as coronary flow reserve < 2 or index of microcirculatory resistance 25. The mean age of patients was 58 years and about two-thirds were women.



The primary endpoint was a successful treatment at 6 weeks, defined as normalization of one of the abnormal parameters of coronary vasomotor dysfunction and no normal parameter becoming abnormal.

Among the 73 patients who underwent coronary function testing for a second time, there was no difference between the groups in improvement in coronary function test score, Jansen said, noting there were also no differences in the cohort with coronary artery spasm or in the cohort with coronary microvascular dysfunction.

However, he said, more patients in the diltiazem group than in the placebo group progressed from epicardial spasm to microvascular spasm or no spasm.

The Seattle Angina Questionnaire Summary Score did not differ between the groups, nor did the RAND-36 quality of life score, nor did any metric of microvascular dysfunction, according to the researchers.

"Six weeks' treatment with diltiazem was not effective in improving coronary vasomotor dysfunction, symptoms or quality of life as compared to placebo," Jansen said.

"Diltiazem seems to reduce epicardial spasm. However, large trials on the effect of medical therapy on individual endotypes are needed. We believe that this first study using repeated coronary function testing provides a platform for future research."

The data were published in JACC: Cardiovascular Imaging.

Editorial Board Member C. Noel Bairey Merz, MD, FACC, FAHA, professor of cardiology and director of the Barbra Streisand Women's Heart Center at the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai, said the study "is a nice example of a pragmatic trial, but we know as treating physicians, not everything works for everyone.

This study is an example of how for every complex problem, there is a simple answer that's wrong. I think probably the reason that this trial was negative was that it was too heterogenous."

In contrast, she said, the CorMicA trial showed calcium channel blockers could be effective in this population, but only when physicians could titrate the medication and offer it in conjunction with other therapies if necessary.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Simple Tips to Overcome Eyestrain During Exams
Simple Tips to Overcome Eyestrain During Exams
Disinfectant-Exposed Pregnancy Escalates the Risk of Asthma and Eczema in Children
Disinfectant-Exposed Pregnancy Escalates the Risk of Asthma and Eczema in Children
Can Avocados Ward Off Heart Disease Risk?
Can Avocados Ward Off Heart Disease Risk?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.


Recommended Reading
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic ......

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood - Sugar Chart Sanatogen Noscaphene (Noscapine) Find a Doctor Drug - Food Interactions The Essence of Yoga Vent Forte (Theophylline) Blood Donation - Recipients Iron Intake Calculator Diaphragmatic Hernia

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE