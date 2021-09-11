Link Between Epilepsy and Autism

Epilepsy and autism spectrum disorders, or ASD, show a remarkable degree of comorbidity and similar pathological mechanisms. Questions that have bogged down scientists about these disorders.
A new study by researchers at the University of California, Riverside, in collaboration with Rutgers University, have answered these questions in a paper published in the journal Translational Psychiatry.
Researchers focused on inhibitory neurons in mice and explained that unlike excitatory neurons that lead to a forward propagation of information, inhibitory neurons work as a brake by suppressing and sculpting the activity of downstream neurons.
They also found a reduction in inhibitory currents in the hippocampus, a region of the brain known for memory function. Notably, the mutant mice showed behavioral traits associated with ASD and were more prone to seizures.
These findings show that there may be a developmental abnormality in establishing inhibitory neuron circuits and identifying those will be able to intervene early and make sure the inhibitory circuit is maintained.
This study opens the doors for future work to test whether mutations, when restricted to specific cell types and developmental periods, can help distinguish between the role of inhibitory neuron migration and maintenance of circuit connections in the development of ASD or epilepsy.
Source: Medindia