Prenatal Brain Scans for Autism Diagnosis

Prenatal MRI scans of children help identify autism-associated brain differences as per a study to be presented at the American Association for Anatomy annual meeting during the Experimental Biology (EB) 2022 meeting, in Philadelphia.
Nearly 1 in 68 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) — a complex neurodevelopmental disorder.
"Earlier detection means better treatment. Our results suggest that an increased volume of the insular lobe (deep brain region for perceptual awareness, social behavior and decision-making) may be a strong prenatal MRI (at 25 weeks' gestation) biomarker that could predict the emergence of ASD later in life," says Alpen Ortug, PhD, a postdoctoral research fellow at Athinoula A. Martinos Center for Biomedical Imaging, Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School, first author of the study.
Source: Medindia