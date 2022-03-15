Early Diagnostic Tool for Autism — Finally Formulated!

Advertisement

gestures, like waving and pointing at objects

response to name being called

eye contact

imitation or copying others' activities

sharing interest with others

pretend play

Lead researcher, Associate Professor Josephine Barbaro, from La Trobe University's Olga Tennison Autism Research Centre (OTARC), said the research points to the critical need for the SACS-R and SACS-Preschool to be rolled out across Australia and the world, as part of regular infant health checks.Associate Professor Barbaro said.Associate Professor Barbaro said.Every Victorian child attending a routine health check at 12, 18, and 24 months is already screened using the SACS-R tool after the Victorian Government funded state-wide training for maternal and child health nurses in 2019.The added SACS-Preschool tool can be used at the 3.5-year health check to increase the effectiveness of the identification process - through training that is not currently funded in Victoria.La Trobe Vice-Chancellor Professor John Dewar AO said the screening tool is an excellent example of high-impact research that can make a tangible difference in people's lives.Professor Dewar said.Early diagnosis of autism is critical, as it leads to earlier access to support, services, and therapies. It improves developmental outcomes, increases participation in mainstream schooling, and reduces support required as children get older.The accuracy of autism screening tools used in other parts of the world is very limited, including the well-known M-CHAT, which has an accuracy level of just six percent when used in a community-based population. More information on OTARC's research into autism detection and diagnosis can be found here.The Social Attention and Communication Surveillance-Revised (SACS-R) and SACS-Preschool (SACS-PR) tools were tested using funds from the Autism CRC and Menzies Foundation.Developed over 15 years by Associate Professor Barbaro, the tool is used toincluding infrequent or inconsistent use ofand training has been completed in New South Wales, Queensland, and South Australia.Health professionals in ten other countries around the world - including China, Singapore, Poland, Japan, New Zealand, Nepal, and Bangladesh - have also been trained in using the tool.Source: Eurekalert