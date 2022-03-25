Clock Gene Mutation Linked to Autism Development

Advertisement

"It has long been recognized that the function of the body clock is frequently disrupted in autism patients and these patients often exhibit various sleep problems," said Ruifeng Cao, MD, PhD, an assistant professor of neuroscience at the U of M Medical School, Duluth Campus and co-author of the study. "But, it is not known whether clock gene disruption can directly cause autism."The study found that the disruption of an essential clock gene in preclinical models can lead to autistic-like phenotypes. Specifically, the global or cerebellar deletion of the Bmal1 gene can cause severe impairments in sociability, social communication and excessive repetitive behaviors.The models also illustrated damages to their cerebellum — or cerebellar ataxia. The research team further studied the pathological changes in the cerebellum and found a number of cellular and molecular changes that indicate neurodevelopmental deficits.The research team plans to continue to study other clock genes that are found mutated in ASD. More importantly, they recommend development of novel therapeutic strategies based on their findings.The study is supported by grants from the National Institute of Health and the Winston and Maxine Wallin Neuroscience Discovery Fund.Source: Eurekalert