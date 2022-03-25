About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Anxiety Makes People Respond Differently: Study

by Hannah Joy on March 25, 2022 at 7:33 PM
Font : A-A+

Anxiety Makes People Respond Differently: Study

People respond in two different ways depending on their anxiety level, reveals a new study.

Exposure to stress activates a group of natural physiological and cerebral responses that orchestrate the necessary behavioral changes for facing threats to one's life, such as fleeing or fighting when confronted by a potential aggressor.

Exposure to situations of intense or repeated stress can nonetheless have insidious effects and trigger psychiatric problems characterized by an alteration in motivation, such as depression.

Advertisement


The studies conducted on motivation after exposure to stress have until now provided contradictory results. Some studies show that stress causes a decrease in motivation while others indicate an improvement in performance.

Carmen Sandi, neuroscientist at the EPFL's Brain Mind Institute, and her research team tried to determine if these contradictory results may be due to variations in the individuals' personality traits, such as anxiety, which has proved to be a key moderator in the effects of acute stress on learning and social behavior. Her lab performed a study to determine if different individuals' trait anxiety could promote or inhibit motivation under stress.
Advertisement

Anxiety Influences Motivation

Like humans, rats have more or less anxious personality traits. "We took this natural variation as a basis for selecting a population of very anxious rats and another set with low anxiety traits," Carmen Sandi said. The EFPL researchers first trained rats in a task pressing a lever to obtain a treat.

Then, they submitted these two different test populations to a stressful challenge consisting on exposing animals to an elevated platform where they could not escape during a quarter of an hour. Immediately afterwards, they tested their motivation by making the effort to activate the lever harder each time. The capacity of the highly anxious rats to keep a steady performance was considerably lower than the one shown by the less anxious ones.

The Mechanism of Willpower

Using this newly acquired information, the neuroscientists then looked into the underlying mechanisms. Through the genetic analyses of the two rat populations, they found that the expression of the CRHR1 was different between the high-anxiety rats and the low-anxiety rats. This receptor is activated when animals are exposed to stress and influences the activity of the dopaminergic cell groups in the ventral tegmental area (VTA), a cerebral region recognized for its role in regulating motivation. The higher levels of CRHR1 in low anxious rats explains why their performance is better after stress exposure.

To verify their findings, the researchers used genetic and pharmacological strategies to "play" with the level of expression, and to inhibit and activate this receptor. Regardless of whether the experimental manipulations were done on mice or on rats, the results were consistent with the conclusion that, as Ioannis Zalachoras, postdoc at EPFL and co-author of the study, said, "motivation under stress moves in opposite directions in individuals according to their level of anxiety".

Taking Diversity Into account

So, when considering anxiety as a character trait, the diversity of personalities could reflect the diversity of behavior, represented in this study by willpower. "Life sciences until now had the tendency to avoid the question of diversity, particularly the one linked to gender. Aside from its main aim, our study is also a way of looking into the question of diversity," Carmen Sandi said.

These results are also promising for treating depression. The CRHR1 receptor was actually the subject of a lot of studies for developing medicinal treatments. Due to a lack of efficacy and the variability of the obtained results, no molecule has yet managed to get over the first hurdle of clinical studies.

"Our results show that we need to take into account individual anxiety traits to get a better picture of behavioral performance. This will certainly help develop clinical trials that are more focused on genetic profiles and individuals' variability in anxiety, increasing their chances of success," Carmen Sandi said.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Purple Day for Epilepsy 2022 — Together Spread Awareness
Purple Day for Epilepsy 2022 — Together Spread Awareness
Can Genes Predict Type 1 Diabetes?—Here's What Experts Say
Can Genes Predict Type 1 Diabetes?—Here's What Experts Say
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — Encourage Early Screening
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — Encourage Early Screening
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Anxiety Disorder Agoraphobia Asperger´s Syndrome Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Hyperventilation Bereavement Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Xenophobia Tourette Syndrome Placebo Effects: Rare Insights 

Recommended Reading
Can Fear Mechanisms Aid in the Formulation of Anxiety-reducing Drugs?
Can Fear Mechanisms Aid in the Formulation of Anxiety-reducing Drugs?
Specific area of the hindbrain (cerebellum) called periaqueductal grey (PAG) area is found to play ....
Mask-Wearing May Up Social Anxiety
Mask-Wearing May Up Social Anxiety
Mask-wearing by people with social anxiety is influenced by their perception of social norms and ......
Teens Growing Up as Minorities in the US at Higher Risk of Anxiety, Depression
Teens Growing Up as Minorities in the US at Higher Risk of Anxiety, Depression
Teens living in the US as racial minorities are more prone to depression and anxiety in comparison ....
Ease Anxiety by Hugging a Breathing Cushion
Ease Anxiety by Hugging a Breathing Cushion
Holding the breathing cushion produced a similar effect on anxiety in students as a meditation ......
Agoraphobia
Agoraphobia
Agoraphobia is an anxiety disorder characterised by the patient avoiding spaces, crowds, or ......
Anxiety Disorder
Anxiety Disorder
Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone ca...
Asperger´s Syndrome
Asperger´s Syndrome
Asperger’s Syndrome or (AS) is a neurological condition marked by delay in the development of motor ...
Bereavement
Bereavement
Bereavement refers to grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one, especially during t...
Hyperventilation
Hyperventilation
Hyperventilation occurs when a person breathes in excess to the body’s requirement....
Placebo Effects: Rare Insights
Placebo Effects: Rare Insights
Placebo response is now generally well accepted. ‘Placebo response’ is the friend of the clinician a...
Post Traumatic Stress Disorder
Post Traumatic Stress Disorder
Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), is a mental condition triggered by a traumatic event. PTSD tr...
Tourette Syndrome
Tourette Syndrome
Tourette syndrome (TS) is a neurological disorder wherein the affected person makes repetitive and s...
Xenophobia
Xenophobia
Xenophobia can be studied from two different perspectives. First as a medical condition ‘phobia’ sec...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)