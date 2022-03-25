Anxiety Makes People Respond Differently: Study

Advertisement

Carmen Sandi, neuroscientist at the EPFL's Brain Mind Institute, and her research team tried to determine if these contradictory results may be due to variations in the individuals' personality traits, such as anxiety, which has proved to be a key moderator in the effects of acute stress on learning and social behavior. Her lab performed a study to determine if different individuals' trait anxiety could promote or inhibit motivation under stress.Like humans, rats have more or less anxious personality traits.Carmen Sandi said. The EFPL researchers first trained rats in a task pressing a lever to obtain a treat.Then, they submitted these two different test populations to a stressful challenge consisting on exposing animals to an elevated platform where they could not escape during a quarter of an hour. Immediately afterwards, they tested their motivation by making the effort to activate the lever harder each time. The capacity of the highly anxious rats to keep a steady performance was considerably lower than the one shown by the less anxious ones.Using this newly acquired information, the neuroscientists then looked into the underlying mechanisms. Through the genetic analyses of the two rat populations, they found that the expression of the CRHR1 was different between the high-anxiety rats and the low-anxiety rats. This receptor is activated when animals are exposed to stress and influences the activity of the dopaminergic cell groups in the ventral tegmental area (VTA), a cerebral region recognized for its role in regulating motivation. The higher levels of CRHR1 in low anxious rats explains why their performance is better after stress exposure.To verify their findings, the researchers used genetic and pharmacological strategies to "play" with the level of expression, and to inhibit and activate this receptor. Regardless of whether the experimental manipulations were done on mice or on rats, the results were consistent with the conclusion that, as Ioannis Zalachoras, postdoc at EPFL and co-author of the study, said, "motivation under stress moves in opposite directions in individuals according to their level of anxiety".So, when considering anxiety as a character trait, the diversity of personalities could reflect the diversity of behavior, represented in this study by willpower.Carmen Sandi said.These results are also promising for treating depression. The CRHR1 receptor was actually the subject of a lot of studies for developing medicinal treatments. Due to a lack of efficacy and the variability of the obtained results, no molecule has yet managed to get over the first hurdle of clinical studies.Carmen Sandi said.Source: Eurekalert