About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Normal Weight People Are Susceptible To Fatty Liver Disease: Study

by Colleen Fleiss on March 25, 2022 at 7:41 PM
Font : A-A+

Normal Weight People Are Susceptible To Fatty Liver Disease: Study

Severe fatty liver disease affects even normal weight individuals, revealed researchers at Temple University and the Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen).

Why this occurs is poorly understood, though some of the suspected liver-disease risk-factors for lean individuals include diet, genetics, ethnicity, and even menopausal status for women, according to the scientific review published today in the journal Diabetology and Metabolic Syndrome.

Advertisement


"Because fatty liver disease, in most cases, is a clinically silent condition, the absence of early signs and symptoms, coupled with normal laboratory and body measurements, blind clinicians to the presence of severe liver disease in normal weight individuals," said Johanna DiStefano, Ph.D., Professor in TGen's Metabolic and Fibrotic Disease Program, and head of TGen's Diabetes and Fibrotic Disease Unit.

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the most common chronic liver condition in the U.S., and may affect an estimated 24% of the global population. The incidence of NAFLD is climbing worldwide, making it a significant health threat. Its most severe form can progress to a condition called nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), which is characterized by liver inflammation and oftentimes fibrosis, and can lead to cirrhosis, cancer of the liver, and death. All are difficult to diagnose and treat.
Advertisement

Surprise finding for lean patients

One study showed that — between the time they were initially diagnosed and follow-up examinations — lean individuals with NAFLD were at greater risk for developing severe liver disease than those with higher body mass index (BMI).

"This unexpected finding suggests that lean individuals experience a faster rate of fibrosis progression compared to those with higher BMI," Dr. DiStefano said.

While obesity is the strongest independent risk factor for NAFLD, even in cases of severe obesity some individuals do not develop severe liver disease, suggesting there may be genetic factors at work; some genes that promote liver disease, and others that are protective against the condition.

For example, one study of more than 900 lean Japanese participants showed a doubling of NAFLD risk among those who carried the well-studied PNPLA3 gene.

Also, women are at high risk of developing NAFLD following the menopausal transition, likely due to hormone-related metabolic changes resulting from the loss of protective estrogens and other factors, the review said.

No consensus on NAFLD screening

There is no global consensus for how to screen for NAFLD due to the uncertain evidence supporting diagnostic tests, treatment options, cost-effectiveness and the potential long-term benefits of screening. And for lean individuals, guidelines for NAFLD are even less clear:

"The development and distribution of consistent screening and risk assessment guidelines will be critical to ensure optimal clinical management for all NAFLD patients," the review said.

Assessing NAFLD risk among lean individuals may depend on greater awareness of menopausal status, genetic factors, ethnicity — especially among those of Asian Indian and Hispanic ancestry — alcohol consumption, and dietary factors, including added sugars, refined carbohydrates, saturated fat and cholesterol. A major question is whether NAFLD in lean individuals represents a distinct disease requiring specific management, as suggested by many researchers, or is it a type of classical obesity-associated NAFLD that will respond to the current approach of weight loss, and the control of insulin resistance, high blood pressure, and excessive fat in blood?

"Much more work is needed not only to address risk factors but also to promote greater awareness among practitioners about the potential health risks associated with NAFLD among lean individuals," said Glenn S. Gerhard, M.D., Chair of the Department of Medical Genetics and Molecular Biochemistry at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University.

The review — NAFLD in normal weight individuals — was funded by grants from the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Purple Day for Epilepsy 2022 — Together Spread Awareness
Purple Day for Epilepsy 2022 — Together Spread Awareness
Can Genes Predict Type 1 Diabetes?—Here's What Experts Say
Can Genes Predict Type 1 Diabetes?—Here's What Experts Say
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — Encourage Early Screening
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — Encourage Early Screening
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Hepatitis A Height and Weight-Kids Liver Wilson's Disease Milk Thistle Current Treatments for Liver Cancer Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India Living Donor Liver Transplant: What Are the Risks? Fibroscan for Fatty Liver Cirrhosis and Fibrosis Neck Cracking 

Recommended Reading
Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India
Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India
Non alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the leading cause of liver dysfunction worldwide and .....
Alcoholic Liver Disease
Alcoholic Liver Disease
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Alcoholic Liver Disease....
Quiz on Liver
Quiz on Liver
How many of us know that the liver is a vital organ the size of an American Football? To understand ...
Top 10 Ways to Cleanse the Liver
Top 10 Ways to Cleanse the Liver
The liver acts as a fine filter in removing toxins out of the bloodstream. Some foods can improve .....
Current Treatments for Liver Cancer
Current Treatments for Liver Cancer
Current Treatments for Liver Cancer (also known as hepatoma or hepatocellular carcinoma) can result ...
Fibroscan for Fatty Liver Cirrhosis and Fibrosis
Fibroscan for Fatty Liver Cirrhosis and Fibrosis
Recently, Fibroscan has incorporated the noninvasive Controlled Attenuation Parameter technique to e...
Hepatitis A
Hepatitis A
Hepatitis A is the most benign of the hepatitis viruses and usually has no long term side effects. H...
Living Donor Liver Transplant: What Are the Risks?
Living Donor Liver Transplant: What Are the Risks?
The risk of dying as a result of a living donor liver segment removal is between 0.2-2.0%. The risk ...
Milk Thistle
Milk Thistle
Milk Thistle is a resourceful natural plant which has many medicinal benefits. In herbal medication ...
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...
Wilson's Disease
Wilson's Disease
This is a rare inherited systemic disorder of copper metabolism, affecting the liver mainly before o...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)