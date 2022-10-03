About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Ease Anxiety by Hugging a Breathing Cushion

by Dr Jayashree on March 10, 2022 at 9:14 PM
Font : A-A+

Ease Anxiety by Hugging a Breathing Cushion

A huggable, cushion-like device that simulates breathing could help reduce students' pre-test anxiety, suggests findings in the open-access journal PLOS ONE.

Treatments for anxiety disorders primarily include therapy and medications. However, these can be costly, and have unwanted side effects.

Advertisement


Previous research has shown that At-home anxiety aids including touch-based devices, such as TouchPoints wearables and Paro the seal, an interactive therapeutic robot could complement anxiety treatments.

Now, researchers developed a new, touch-based device that could ease anxiety. They initially built several prototype devices that simulated different sensations, such as breathing, purring, and a heartbeat.
Advertisement

Each prototype took the form of a soft, huggable cushion that was meant to be intuitive and inviting. Focus group testing identified the "breathing" cushion as being the most pleasant and calming, so they further developed it into a larger, mechanical cushion.

To test the new device, the research team recruited 129 volunteers for an experiment involving a group mathematics test. Using pre-and post-test questionnaires, the researchers found that students who used the device were less anxious pre-test than those who did not.

The experiment also compared the breathing cushion to a guided meditation, and found that both were equally effective at easing anxiety.

Researchers are hoping to refine the cushion for testing in people's homes further. They also plan to investigate people's physiological response to the device to elucidate the particular mechanisms by which the device might ease anxiety.

This device to be used intuitively opens it up to providing wider audiences with accessible anxiety relief.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< New Dental Tool Spots Cavity Risk Tooth Areas
Kidney Disease Risk Linked to Diabetes and High Blood Pressu... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Is Pregnancy Possible after In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) with Just One Ovary?
Is Pregnancy Possible after In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) with Just One Ovary?
World Kidney Day (WKD) 2022 - 'Kidney Health for All'
World Kidney Day (WKD) 2022 - 'Kidney Health for All'
No Smoking Day 2022 —
No Smoking Day 2022 — "Quitting Smoking Doesn't Have To Be Stressful"
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Anxiety Disorder Agoraphobia Asperger´s Syndrome Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Hyperventilation Bereavement Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Xenophobia Tourette Syndrome 

Recommended Reading
Anxiety - Symptom Evaluation
Anxiety - Symptom Evaluation
Anxiety is a state of mind where a person experiences fear, uneasiness, tension, irritability or ......
Herbs that Reduce Anxiety and Depression
Herbs that Reduce Anxiety and Depression
Read on to find out which herbs and herbal products are useful and effective in treating the ......
Can Botox Treat Anxiety?
Can Botox Treat Anxiety?
Botox injections can reduce anxiety, along with wrinkles, migraines, muscle spasms, excessive ......
10 Sure-Shot Ways to Overcome Fear and Anxiety
10 Sure-Shot Ways to Overcome Fear and Anxiety
Learn how to fight fear and anxiety in life naturally. These 10 sure-shot ways will help you cope .....
Agoraphobia
Agoraphobia
Agoraphobia is an anxiety disorder characterised by the patient avoiding spaces, crowds, or ......
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis....
Anxiety Disorder
Anxiety Disorder
Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone ca...
Asperger´s Syndrome
Asperger´s Syndrome
Asperger’s Syndrome or (AS) is a neurological condition marked by delay in the development of motor ...
Bereavement
Bereavement
Bereavement refers to grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one, especially during t...
Hyperventilation
Hyperventilation
Hyperventilation occurs when a person breathes in excess to the body’s requirement....
Post Traumatic Stress Disorder
Post Traumatic Stress Disorder
Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), is a mental condition triggered by a traumatic event. PTSD tr...
Tourette Syndrome
Tourette Syndrome
Tourette syndrome (TS) is a neurological disorder wherein the affected person makes repetitive and s...
Xenophobia
Xenophobia
Xenophobia can be studied from two different perspectives. First as a medical condition ‘phobia’ sec...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)