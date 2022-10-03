Ease Anxiety by Hugging a Breathing Cushion

Advertisement

Now, researchers developed a new, touch-based device that could ease anxiety. They initially built several prototype devices that simulated different sensations, such as breathing, purring, and a heartbeat.Each prototype took the form of a soft, huggable cushion that was meant to be intuitive and inviting. Focus group testing identified the "breathing" cushion as being the most pleasant and calming, so they further developed it into a larger, mechanical cushion.To test the new device, the research team recruited 129 volunteers for an experiment involving a group mathematics test. Using pre-and post-test questionnaires, the researchers found that students who used the device were less anxious pre-test than those who did not.Researchers are hoping to refine the cushion for testing in people's homes further. They also plan to investigate people's physiological response to the device to elucidate the particular mechanisms by which the device might ease anxiety.This device to be used intuitively opens it up to providing wider audiences with accessible anxiety relief.Source: Medindia