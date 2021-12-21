About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Can Botox Treat Anxiety?

Hannah Joy
Written by Hannah Joy
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on December 21, 2021 at 5:26 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Botox can have beneficial side effects like reducing the symptoms of anxiety
  • FDA database of drug side effects indicates the benefit may hold up no matter where Botox is injected

Can Botox Treat Anxiety?

Botox, a medication derived from a bacterial toxin, can help treat anxiety, reveals a new study.

Botox or Botulinum toxin is commonly injected to ease wrinkles, migraines, muscle spasms, excessive sweating and incontinence.

Advertisement


Researchers at Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences at University of California San Diego, in collaboration with two physicians from Germany, may have found a new use thanks to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)'s Adverse Effect Reporting System (FAERS) database, in which nearly 40,000 people reported what happened to them after Botox treatment for a variety of reasons.

The study, publishing in the journal Scientific Reports, found that people receiving Botox injections at four different sites — not just in the forehead — reported anxiety significantly less often than patients undergoing different treatments for the same conditions.
Advertisement

"A large number of diverse adverse effects are being reported to the FDA and the main objective usually is to find those harmful side effects that had not been identified during clinical trials," said Ruben Abagyan, PhD, professor of pharmacy. "However, our idea was different. Why don't we do the opposite? Why don't we find beneficial effects?"

Abagyan and his team scoured the database for the absence or reduced frequency of anxiety and anxiety-related disorders as a health complaint, compared to a control group, when taking Botox. Then the team applied a mathematical algorithm to look for statistically significant differences between Botox users and patients who received different treatments for the same conditions.

What they found was that the reported anxiety risk was 22 to 72 percent lower in Botox-treated patients for four of eight conditions and injection sites: facial muscles for cosmetic use; facial and head muscles for migraine; upper and lower limbs for spasm and spasticity; and neck muscles for torticollis. (For the other four injection sites, there was not enough data for statistically significant confidence intervals, according to Abagyan.)

Anxiety disorders are the most common class of psychiatric disorders, according to the National Comorbidity Survey Replication, a survey of the prevalence and correlates of mental disorders in the U.S. carried out between 2001 and 2003. According to the survey, 32 percent of the U.S. population are negatively affected by anxiety at some point in their lives, and treatments are ineffective for nearly one-third of them. That's why clinicians and researchers seek other therapeutic options.

To be clear, the data used in this study was not collected for the purpose of exploring the association between Botox use and anxiety exclusively. In addition, the FAERS data represents only the subset of Botox users who experienced negative side effects. While the team excluded reports in which a person was also taking antidepressants (often used in treating anxiety) or anxiolytic medications, the use of other prescription and over-the-counter medications could have been underreported in some cases.

Abagyan and his team published a similar study — in Scientific Reports in July 2020 — in which, using the same database, they found that people who received Botox injections reported depression significantly less often than patients undergoing different treatments for the same conditions. Both studies found a decrease in reported symptoms regardless of injection site, thereby casting doubt on speculation that patients may have felt happier because they had fewer wrinkles, or because Botox prevents frowning. But the researchers believe the specific molecular mechanisms by which Botox reduces depression and anxiety — while not known — may be different.

"They may be related, but there are different pathways responsible for anxiety attacks versus depression," he said.

Abagyan and collaborators hypothesize a few possible mechanisms worth investigating: Botulinum toxins could be transported to the regions of the central nervous systems involved in mood and emotions. Alternatively, the Botox-affected neuromuscular junctions may directly communicate with the brain. Finally, since Botox is commonly used to treat chronic conditions that may contribute to anxiety, its success in relieving the underlying problem may indirectly also relieve anxiety.

More research is needed to determine the mechanism by which Botox reduces anxiety, Abagyan said, and clinical trials will be necessary to work out the best site and dose to administer the medication specifically for anxiety.

Abagyan led the study with Tigran Makunts, PharmD, a former research fellow at the FDA who has joined UC San Diego as a research scientist, and German psychiatrists Marc Axel Wollmer and Tillman Kruger.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Can Proteins from Shark Antibodies Prevent Covid-19 Virus?

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Top Ten Healthy Winter Foods
Top Ten Healthy Winter Foods
Holiday Season May Be A Burden To Heart Health
Holiday Season May Be A Burden To Heart Health
Dental / Tooth Extraction
Dental / Tooth Extraction
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Botox Face Lift (Rhytidectomy) Anti-aging Secrets to a Younger You Cosmetic Surgery and the Risk Factors Wrinkles and Anti-Wrinkle Treatments 

Recommended Reading
Botox
Botox
Botox injections, the fastest growing cosmetic procedures, are considered as the ultimate fountain ....
Facial Exercise After Botox Treatment can Smooth Out Wrinkles Faster
Facial Exercise After Botox Treatment can Smooth Out Wrinkles Faster
Exercising facial muscles after Botox treatment helps smooth out wrinkles faster at least by a day ....
Botox Found to Be the Best Treatment for Migraines
Botox Found to Be the Best Treatment for Migraines
Severe chronic migraine can be debilitating, but botox offers a safe treatment option which can ......
Regular Use of Botox Increases Risk of Resistance
Regular Use of Botox Increases Risk of Resistance
The human body develops resistance to Botox over time and the beauty treatment may stop working ......
Anti-aging Secrets to a Younger You
Anti-aging Secrets to a Younger You
Is there anyone in this world who fails to be swayed by the magic of youth? None, for when youth exp...
Cosmetic Surgery and the Risk Factors
Cosmetic Surgery and the Risk Factors
Cosmetic surgeons can reshape your face and body with innovative techniques. Botox, face fillers, br...
Wrinkles and Anti-Wrinkle Treatments
Wrinkles and Anti-Wrinkle Treatments
Anti-wrinkle treatments are for the repair of deep wrinkles, crow’s feet and aging, for youthful ski...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close