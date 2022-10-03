Kidney Disease Risk Linked to Diabetes and High Blood Pressure

Kidney diseases are silent killers, predominantly affecting your quality of life. Practicing several lifestyle changes can help decrease the risk of developing kidney disease.



"Kidney disease is mostly silent and thus neglected and not handled properly", said Dr Manju Aggarwal, Director and Head, Department of Nephrology and Kidney Transplantation, Artemis Health Institute. She went on to say that kidney disease is avoidable and that high-risk populations, such as those with diabetes and hypertension, should be educated and screened. Early detection and medical treatment can help postpone the onset of severe renal failure.

‘Kidney disease has long been regarded as the most neglected chronic disorder. A variety of communicable and noncommunicable diseases can cause kidney problems, and many patients with kidney disease do not have access to treatment. Renal disorders' causes, consequences, and costs have implications for public health policy in all countries, as well as the problems that lie ahead.’