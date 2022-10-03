About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Weight-linked Kidney Ailments Spiked Since Pandemic

by Colleen Fleiss on March 10, 2022 at 10:37 PM
Since the start of lockdown, there has been an upsurge in weight-gain linked kidney ailments.

Doctors stated on world kidney day that while the entire world, including India, was worried over a life-threatening pandemic like Covid-19, many ignored a silent but deadly killer like kidney-related ailments.

Some of the high-risk factors that result in kidney ailments are diabetes, hypertension, and obesity, which are at times life threatening in nature.

"Kidney problems generally do not cause symptoms until they enter a more advanced stage. However, a basic metabolic panel and complete urine examination are standard tests that can be done as part of a routine medical exam to check blood for creatinine or urea. These are chemicals that leak into the blood when the kidneys are not working properly, and tests can detect kidney problems early, when they are easier to treat. And one should be tested at regular intervals if they have diabetes, heart disease, or high blood pressure," stated Dr. Nayan Katari, Nephrologist and Transplant Physician, KIMS Hospitals, Kondapur.
"It is estimated that India has over 50 million individuals with diabetes, and these individuals are at a high risk of facing chronic kidney ailments. These chronic diseases do not discriminate and become prevalent, mainly due to poor lifestyle choices that people tend to make these days. Hence, it is important one realizes the importance of leading an active and energized life to prevent the possibility of diabetes that could lead to kidney-related complications," said Dr. G Sridhar, Head of Nephrology Dept., Aware Gleneagles Global Hospitals.

Dr. Vijay Varma, Consultant Nephrologist, SLG Hospitals said that in a human body, kidneys are among the most amazing organs, which ensure wellbeing of the individual. "These bean shaped organs filter 120 ml of blood per minute (170 litres per day) to keep the individual hale and healthy. Additionally, the kidneys help remove waste from the body, and maintains a balance of chemicals and minerals in the body.

And it is the process that happens in a kidney that keeps the bones and teeth strong. While dialysis is the most common available treatment to support failing kidneys, at an advanced stage of the ailment, often considered as renal failure, the only option left is to undergo a kidney transplant surgery.

According to Dr. Suryashree Pandey, Consultant - Nephrology, Wockhardt Hospitals, Nagpur, lifestyle diseases with metabolic syndrome, high-blood pressure, covid induced kidney injury, amongst people demands attention and specialised care to avoid increase in the pressure on the filters of kidney, glomeruli.

"Glomeruli are the tiny blood vessels in the kidneys where blood is cleaned, and over time, the increased pressure damages these vessels and kidney function begins to decline."

Dr. D Arun Kumar MD DNB, Consultant Nephrologist, Century Hospital observed that Kidney ailments do not appear promptly, and hence undergoing tests is the only and best way to know the health of kidneys.

"Any individual with symptoms like fatigue, high blood pressure, swelling of feet must be wary of condition of his kidneys; and ideally undergo regular health checkup for blood sugar, creatinine, and eGFR to assess the kidneys' filtration rate," he said.

Source: IANS
