About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
World Kidney Day (WKD) 2022 â€“ â€˜Kidney Health for Allâ€™
Advertisement

World Kidney Day (WKD) 2022 – ‘Kidney Health for All’

Dr Jayashree
Written by Dr Jayashree
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on March 9, 2022 at 5:42 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • World Kidney Day aims to increase awareness of kidneys and kidney disease
  • One out of ten adult people worldwide are diagnosed with chronic kidney disease
  • But the knowledge gap is suppressing the fight against kidney disease
  • 2022 theme will focus on the knowledge gap at all levels of kidney care

World Kidney Day (WKD) observed on 10th March is a global movement aiming to give insights about the importance of kidneys for overall health and reduce the frequency of kidney disease worldwide.

About World Kidney Day

WKD was established in 2006 by the International Society of Nephrology (ISN) and the International Federation of Kidney Foundations (IFKF) to raise awareness about the importance of kidney health care. The campaign highlights a particular theme every year.

Advertisement

World Kidney Day (WKD) 2022 – ‘Kidney Health for All’

The day also shines a light on the prevalence of kidney diseases and emphasizes optimal kidney health care maintenance. Other goals of the day include the importance of diabetes and high blood pressure as risk factors for chronic kidney disease (CKD), as well as encouraging CKD screening of all diabetic and hypertensive patients.

Other objectives of the day include educating medical professionals about their key role in detecting and reducing the risk of CKD, particularly in high-risk populations, urging the local and national health authorities in controlling the CKD epidemic; encouraging transplantation as a best-outcome option for kidney failure; and promoting the act of organ donation as a life-saving initiative.

2022 Campaign

The World Kidney Day Joint Steering Committee has declared 2022 to be the year of "Kidney Health for All." The ongoing CKD knowledge gap exists at all levels of healthcare.
Advertisement

To bridge the knowledge gaps for better kidney care, the 2022 campaign will focus on efforts to increase education about kidney health and on reducing the stubbornly high CKD knowledge gap at all levels of kidney care.

How to Participate?

  • Take a picture of yourself from the back or front and use your fists to indicate the location of your kidneys in your body.
  • Add a photo frame with different visuals explaining the key roles of your kidneys.
  • Share the photo on your social media with the hashtag #ShowYourKidneys.
  • Share the knowledge with your social media community.
  • Run a mile dedicated to different people who have or had kidney disease.

Amazing Kidney Facts

  • A healthy kidney is 4 or 5 inches long, roughly the size of your fist.
  • Kidney disease affects an estimated 37 million people in the U.S. (15% of the adult population; more than one in seven adults).
  • The key function of kidneys is to remove toxins and excess water from the blood.
  • Kidneys also help to control blood pressure, produce red blood cells and keep bones healthy.
  • Kidneys do not filter cholesterol.
  • Kidney disease causes more deaths than breast cancer or prostate cancer.
  • Approximately 90% of those with kidney disease don't know they have it.
  • One in three adults in the U.S. (approximately 80 million) is at risk for kidney disease.
  • Kidney disease is a leading cause of death in the U.S.
  • Approximately one in three adults with diabetes and one in five adults with high blood pressure may have kidney disease.
Celebrate World Kidney Day and Show your Kidneys some love!

References:
  1. World Kidney Day - (https://www.worldkidneyday.org/)
  2. National Kidney Month 2022 - (https://www.niddk.nih.gov/health-information/community-health-outreach/national-kidney-month)
  3. World Kidney Day 2022: How to get involved - (https://www.kidneycareuk.org/news-and-campaigns/news/world-kidney-day-2022/)


Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< No Smoking Day 2022 — “Quitting Smoking Doesn’t Have To Be S...
Placenta Helps Transfer Vitamin D to Fetus >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
No Smoking Day 2022 —
No Smoking Day 2022 — "Quitting Smoking Doesn't Have To Be Stressful"
All You Need to Know About Post-Meal Exercises
All You Need to Know About Post-Meal Exercises
International Women's Day 2022 —
International Women's Day 2022 — "Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow"
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Urinary Stones In Children Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling Kidney Disease Kidney Kidney Health Stones in Urinary Tract Renal Tubular Acidosis Health Insurance - India Kidney Biopsy 

Recommended Reading
Prevention of Kidney Disease
Prevention of Kidney Disease
Kidney damage is usually detected at advanced stages. Healthy lifestyle, keeping diabetes and blood ...
Chronic Renal Failure
Chronic Renal Failure
Chronic renal failure or chronic kidney disease is progressive loss in kidney function. The change ....
Kidney Transplantation
Kidney Transplantation
Since the early times, the novel idea of transplanting tissues and other body parts from one ......
Kidney Stones during Pregnancy
Kidney Stones during Pregnancy
Urolithiasis is a condition where stones ranging from microscopic sizes to large ones are found in ....
Health Insurance - India
Health Insurance - India
Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance indust...
Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling
Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling
Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy....
Renal Tubular Acidosis
Renal Tubular Acidosis
Renal tubular acidosis/RTA results in acid content of the blood being higher than normal and that of...
Stones in Urinary Tract
Stones in Urinary Tract
Ask people who have suffered from urinary stones and they will tell you how excruciating the pain ca...
Urinary Stones In Children
Urinary Stones In Children
There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are ver...
Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children
Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children
Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abn...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)