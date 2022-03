World Kidney Day (WKD) 2022 – ‘Kidney Health for All’

World Kidney Day (WKD) observed on 10th March is a global movement aiming to give insights about the importance of kidneys for overall health and reduce the frequency of kidney disease worldwide.



About World Kidney Day

WKD was established in 2006 by the International Society of Nephrology (ISN) and the International Federation of Kidney Foundations (IFKF) to raise awareness about the importance of kidney health care . The campaign highlights a particular theme every year.