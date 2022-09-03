World Kidney Day (WKD) 2022 – ‘Kidney Health for All’

Highlights:
- World Kidney Day aims to increase awareness of kidneys and kidney disease
- One out of ten adult people worldwide are diagnosed with chronic kidney disease
- But the knowledge gap is suppressing the fight against kidney disease
- 2022 theme will focus on the knowledge gap at all levels of kidney care
World Kidney Day (WKD) observed on 10th March is a global movement aiming to give insights about the importance of kidneys for overall health and reduce the frequency of kidney disease worldwide.
About World Kidney DayWKD was established in 2006 by the International Society of Nephrology (ISN) and the International Federation of Kidney Foundations (IFKF) to raise awareness about the importance of kidney health care. The campaign highlights a particular theme every year.
‘The World Kidney Day 2022 calls for efforts to bridge the knowledge gaps and provide better kidney care.’
The day also shines a light on the prevalence of kidney diseases and emphasizes optimal kidney health care maintenance. Other goals of the day include the importance of diabetes and high blood pressure as risk factors for chronic kidney disease (CKD), as well as encouraging CKD screening of all diabetic and hypertensive patients.
Other objectives of the day include educating medical professionals about their key role in detecting and reducing the risk of CKD, particularly in high-risk populations, urging the local and national health authorities in controlling the CKD epidemic; encouraging transplantation as a best-outcome option for kidney failure; and promoting the act of organ donation as a life-saving initiative.
To bridge the knowledge gaps for better kidney care, the 2022 campaign will focus on efforts to increase education about kidney health and on reducing the stubbornly high CKD knowledge gap at all levels of kidney care.
References:
2022 CampaignThe World Kidney Day Joint Steering Committee has declared 2022 to be the year of "Kidney Health for All." The ongoing CKD knowledge gap exists at all levels of healthcare.
How to Participate?
- Take a picture of yourself from the back or front and use your fists to indicate the location of your kidneys in your body.
- Add a photo frame with different visuals explaining the key roles of your kidneys.
- Share the photo on your social media with the hashtag #ShowYourKidneys.
- Share the knowledge with your social media community.
- Run a mile dedicated to different people who have or had kidney disease.
Amazing Kidney Facts
- A healthy kidney is 4 or 5 inches long, roughly the size of your fist.
- Kidney disease affects an estimated 37 million people in the U.S. (15% of the adult population; more than one in seven adults).
- The key function of kidneys is to remove toxins and excess water from the blood.
- Kidneys also help to control blood pressure, produce red blood cells and keep bones healthy.
- Kidneys do not filter cholesterol.
- Kidney disease causes more deaths than breast cancer or prostate cancer.
- Approximately 90% of those with kidney disease don't know they have it.
- One in three adults in the U.S. (approximately 80 million) is at risk for kidney disease.
- Kidney disease is a leading cause of death in the U.S.
- Approximately one in three adults with diabetes and one in five adults with high blood pressure may have kidney disease.
