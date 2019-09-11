medindia
Benefits of Premium Membership

AI Could Improve Care for Kidney Failure Patients

by Iswarya on  November 9, 2019 at 12:02 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Machine learning technology, a form of artificial intelligence, may help improve care for patients with kidney failure, reports a new study. The findings of the study are presented at ASN Kidney Week 2019.
AI Could Improve Care for Kidney Failure Patients
AI Could Improve Care for Kidney Failure Patients

For the study, Ollie Fielding (pulseData, in New York) and his colleagues deployed a machine learning model to identify patients at risk of requiring kidney replacement therapy, such as dialysis or kidney transplantation.

Show Full Article


An electronic health record database of 110,998 patients was used to create a machine learning model to predict progression to kidney failure. The system calculates weekly risk scores for patients, and for those with high-risk scores, an alert is sent so that treatment discussions can be made by a multidisciplinary team of clinicians.

Since the deployment of the machine learning model, 54% of patients started dialysis under optimal conditions. This is almost 3-times the national average of 20% and 14% better than the 47.3% rate prior to use of the machine learning model.

"Using artificial intelligence can help you focus care efforts on the right patients at the right time, but the human effort and clinical care delivery experts are required to improve outcomes for patients truly. Predictive analytics applied on a large scale can augment a highly focused care team," said Fielding.

"There is huge potential to change the healthcare dynamic by providing care before bad events rather than after. The possibility to shape the delivery of kidney care is tremendously exciting."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Recommended Reading

Kidney Diseases Can Now Easily Diagnosed Using Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence could be used to analyze data, identify patterns, and give calculated outputs, and it can now be utilized to diagnose kidney diseases.

Artificial Intelligence Detects Lung Cancer Before Radiologists

Artificial intelligence (AI)-based deep learning technology can detect lung cancer faster and more accurately than radiologists. This will make lung cancer diagnosis easier and help save many lives.

New Mobile App Uses Artificial Intelligence to Guide Cancer Patients

New mobile app, guided by Artificial Intelligence (AI) offering personalized recommendations to breast cancer patients in rural Georgia has been developed.

Artificial Intelligence Can Now Predict Survival of Ovarian Cancer Patients

Artificial intelligence (AI) can now predict how ovarian cancer patients will respond to treatment, the likely outcome, and the chances of survival. This will help in planning alternative treatments for the patient beforehand.

Acute Renal Failure

Acute renal failure is the sudden cessation of the functioning of kidneys, that can be due to reduced renal blood flow, damage to renal tissues.

AIDS / HIV - Treatment

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the treatment for AIDS/HIV

AIDS/HIV

"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no vaccine, and it is not under control." - National Commission on AIDS, 1993.

AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about HIV Clinical Features

AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology

AIDS or HIV is an epidemic disease, a potentially deadly infection that can be prevented with precautions. AIDS/HIV symptoms manifest long after the actual infection occurs.

AIDS/HIV - Health Education

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about AIDS information and health education.

AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV

Glomerulonephritis

Glomerulonephritis is used to describe several kidney disease that damage the glomeruli. Glomerulonephritis has to be managed with dietary changes.

Oral Health And AIDS

AIDS has taken on massive proportions in modern times. It is estimated that over 15 million people are suffering from the disease and many more are harboring the dreaded Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

More News on:

Oral Health And AIDSAcute Renal FailureGlomerulonephritisAIDS/HIVAIDS/HIV - EpidemiologyAIDS/HIV - Clinical FeaturesAIDS/HIV - Health EducationAIDS/HIV - Prevention And TransmissionAIDS / HIV - TreatmentAIDS/HIV- Lab Tests and Faqs

What's New on Medindia

Kidney Stones during Pregnancy

Universal Diet Too Costly for 1.6 Billion People: Study

Stomach / Intestinal / Abdominal Tuberculosis
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive