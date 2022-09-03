About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
No Smoking Day 2022 — "Quitting Smoking Doesn't Have To Be Stressful"
No Smoking Day 2022 — “Quitting Smoking Doesn’t Have To Be Stressful”

Karishma Abhishek
Written by Karishma Abhishek
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on March 9, 2022 at 3:31 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • No Smoking Day is celebrated on every second Wednesday of March, this year, 9th of March, 2022
  • The global event strives to raise awareness about the ill effects of smoking, thereby reinforcing the benefits of quitting smoking
  • The 2022 theme for No Smoking Day is “quitting smoking doesn’t have to be stressful”

"No Smoking Day" is celebrated annually on the second Wednesday of March to raise awareness about the ill effects of smoking. This year, it is celebrated on the 9th of March, 2022.

History

The first "No Smoking Day" was celebrated in 1984 on Ash Wednesday. Since then, a year after it, the day has been celebrated every second Wednesday in March.

The day mainly strives to spread awareness on the hazards of tobacco consumption through smoking and similar variability. This may further help get rid of the habit of smoking.

The 2022 Theme

This year, the theme for the "No Smoking Day" is "quitting smoking doesn't have to be stressful."

The global day portrays as a caution to all those who are addicted to smoking. Every year, based on the attractive themes, events and activities are performed to emphasize the hazards of smoking and help one to quit smoking forever.

One may use various slogans, and hashtags in the campaign against smoking like #QYWay, "Break Free," "Time to Quit," #TodayIsTheDay, #NoSmokingDay, and parallels.

Quit Smoking

"No Smoking Day" is celebrated as an active campaign to promote good health habits among all smokers.
Numerous popular personalities come forward to share their journey through quitting smoking to help foster public awareness towards multiple health risks from smoking. Several funding agencies encourage drives against smoking in a seamless manner.

Although it is difficult to quit smoking, despite addictive years, it's never too late to care for your health and others (as passive smoking carries equal health risks). This No Smoking Day, evoke your opportunity for all the support to quit smoking.

