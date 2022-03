No Smoking Day 2022 — “Quitting Smoking Doesn’t Have To Be Stressful”

"No Smoking Day" is celebrated annually on the second Wednesday of March to raise awareness about the ill effects of smoking. This year, it is celebrated on the 9th of March, 2022.



History

The 2022 Theme

The first "No Smoking Day" was celebrated in 1984 on Ash Wednesday. Since then, a year after it, the day has been celebrated every second Wednesday in March.The day mainly strives to spread awareness on the hazards of tobacco consumption through smoking and similar variability. This may further help get rid of the habit of smoking.This year, the theme for the "No Smoking Day" is