Highlights: No Smoking Day is celebrated on every second Wednesday of March, this year, 9th of March, 2022

The global event strives to raise awareness about the ill effects of smoking, thereby reinforcing the benefits of quitting smoking

The 2022 theme for No Smoking Day is “quitting smoking doesn’t have to be stressful”

"No Smoking Day" is celebrated annually on the second Wednesday of March to raise awareness about the ill effects of smoking. This year, it is celebrated on the 9th of March, 2022.

History The first "No Smoking Day" was celebrated in 1984 on Ash Wednesday. Since then, a year after it, the day has been celebrated every second Wednesday in March.



The day mainly strives to spread awareness on the

The 2022 Theme This year, the theme for the "No Smoking Day" is "quitting smoking doesn't have to be stressful." The first "No Smoking Day" was celebrated in 1984 on Ash Wednesday. Since then, a year after it, the day has been celebrated every second Wednesday in March.The day mainly strives to spread awareness on the hazards of tobacco consumption through smoking and similar variability. This may further help get rid of the habit of smoking.This year, the theme for the "No Smoking Day" is

Advertisement

‘No Smoking Day is celebrated on the 9th of March, 2022 this year (every second Wednesday of March annually) to emphasize the risks of smoking and signify measures to quit smoking.’

Read More..

No Smoking Day 2022 — “Quitting Smoking Doesn’t Have To Be Stressful”