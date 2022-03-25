Kidney Function Affects Bleeding Risk in Antithrombotic Therapy

Advertisement

Researchers at Kumamoto, Miyazaki, and Tohoku Universities in Japan conducted a study to determine the impact of kidney function on the risk of recurrent bleeding events during antithrombotic therapy.Their analysis revealed that the effect of kidney function on recurrent bleeding risk events was quite large for patients undergoing this treatment.The decision to use such a therapy should be balanced between the expected antithrombotic effects and bleeding risks.In most cases, it is considered better to continue antithrombotic therapies even after bleeding events as long as the event was not severe. However, it is not surprising that both patients and physicians hesitate to continue the therapy after any bleeding event.. Unfortunately, in the assessment of antithrombotic therapy, most studies only consider the first event in their analyses even though patients could experience multiple events throughout their lifetime.Furthermore, patients with healthy kidney function appear to have a decreased risk of experiencing a bleeding event over time, but the risk for patients with reduced kidney function remains high as time continues.Source: Medindia