medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Experimental Drug Could Prevent Severe Bleeding With Factor Xa Inhibitors

by Rishika Gupta on  March 13, 2018 at 4:21 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights
  • Andexanet, the experimental drug may help control serious bleeding associated with patients taking a class of anticoagulants known as Factor Xa inhibitors.
  • Factor Xa inhibitors are involved in the formation of blood clots, are commonly prescribed for patients who are at high risk for stroke and venous thrombosis.
  • If Andexanet gets approved by the FDA, it would be the first agent available to directly reverse the effects of Factor Xa inhibition if bleeding occurs.
Andexanet has been associated with good control of serious bleeding in patients taking a common class of anticoagulants known as Factor Xa inhibitors, finds a new study. The findings of this study have been discussed at the American College of Cardiology's 67th Annual Scientific Session.
Experimental Drug Could Prevent Severe Bleeding With Factor Xa Inhibitors
Experimental Drug Could Prevent Severe Bleeding With Factor Xa Inhibitors

If andexanet gets approved by the FDA, it would be the first drug to directly reverse the action of Factor Xa inhibition if bleeding occurs.

Factor Xa inhibitors which are used to inhibit a protein, which is involved in the formation of blood clots. These medications, are Usually prescribed to patients who are at increased risk of stroke and venous thrombosis.

Just as how Factor Xa inhibitors and other anticoagulants reduce the body's ability to form a blood clots. These drugs can also increase the risk of uncontrolled bleeding in case of accidents. In case of road accidents or an emergency, if the bleeding cannot be stopped, patients can die.

"Unlike for some other anticoagulants, there is currently no approved reversal agent for Factor Xa inhibitors," said Stuart Connolly, MD, professor of medicine at McMaster University in Canada and the study's lead author.

"Factor Xa inhibitors are already widely used because of their excellent efficacy and safety profile. However, some physicians and patients may choose to use other anticoagulant drugs because they have a reversal agent rather than using one of the Factor Xa inhibitors. Having a safe and effective reversal agent available will benefit patients with acute bleeding." said the study's lead author.

According to a recent analysis, roughly 84,000 patients taking Factor Xa inhibitor medications are hospitalized for major bleeding issues each year. The common types of major bleeds include bleeding in the brain, sometimes resulting from a fall.

The experimental drug Andexanet is a recombinant modified Factor Xa molecule which is designed to bind to and disable Factor Xa inhibitors and thereby allowing the ever-present Factor Xa to play its normal role in the formation of blood clots.

In previous trials, andexanet has rapidly shown to reverse the anticoagulant effect of Factor Xa inhibitors without any significant safety problems.

ANNEXA-4 is the current clinical trial that uses andexanet to treat patients experiencing major bleeds while they on Factor Xa inhibitors.

The study analysis includes data on safety outcomes of 227 patients and adjudicated efficacy outcomes for 132 patients enrolled at test centers in the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

All trial participants presented with major acute bleeding within 18 hours of taking one of four Factor Xa inhibitors (apixaban, rivaroxaban, edoxaban or enoxaparin). Patients received an injection of andexanet followed by a two-hour infusion of the drug, with the dosage determined based on the specific Factor Xa inhibitor the patient was taking and how long it had been since the last dose.

The trial assesses the drug's efficacy in terms of two co-primary endpoints: reduction in anti-Factor Xa inhibitor activity and achievement of clinical hemostasis (stoppage of bleeding) by 12 hours after administration.

The study results show that the median anti-Factor Xa inhibitor activity was reduced in patients taking certain drugs such as 88 percent rivaroxaban, 91 percent apixaban and 75 percent enoxaparin.

Very few patients in the study received edoxaban. An excellent or good clinical hemostasis was achieved in 83 percent of patients overall.

The Safety of the andexanet drug was assessed in all 227 patients. In the time range of 30 days, 12 percent of patients had died, and 11 percent had a thrombotic event. According to Connolly, these rates of adverse events are in line with what would be expected given the underlying medical condition of the patients in the trial and the fact that many had not resumed anticoagulant treatment during the 30 days after receiving andexanet.

"This study is only focused on patients who are acutely bleeding, but there is also great interest in using a drug like andexanet for patients who come into a medical center on a Factor Xa inhibitor and require urgent surgery, We hope to study that patient population in the future," said Connolly.

The study is not a randomized controlled trial, and it does not include any patients who were not given andexanet (controls). Although a randomized controlled trial offers potentially stronger evidence than a single-arm study design, this method was deemed to be impractical because the drug is intended to be used during crisis situations, demanding a speed of response that could be difficult to achieve with randomization protocols.

Reference
  1. Drug Stops Dangerous Bleeding in Patients Taking Factor Xa Inhibitors - (http://www.acc.org/about-acc/press-releases/2018/03/10/12/18/mon-1045am-drug-stops-dangerous-bleeding-in-patients-taking-factor-xa-inhibitors)


Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Current Heparin Dosage Inefficient in Treating Kidney Failure Associated VTE

Current Heparin Dosage Inefficient in Treating Kidney Failure Associated VTE

An individual's body mass index (BMI) not related to venous thromboembolism (VTE) rates, but renal function did have an impact, says study.

Anticoagulant Fondaparinux Linked With Lower Risk of Bleeding, Death Following Heart Attack as Compared to Heparin

Anticoagulant Fondaparinux Linked With Lower Risk of Bleeding, Death Following Heart Attack as Compared to Heparin

Treatment of non-ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (NSTEMI) with anticoagulant fondaparinux had a lower risk of major bleeding events and death.

Heparin-Allergic Patients Could Have Urgent Heart Surgery

Heparin-Allergic Patients Could Have Urgent Heart Surgery

Researchers at McMaster University have found new evidence that suggests patients with a history of adverse reaction to the blood thinner heparin may be ready for urgent heart surgery sooner with a combination of therapeutic plasma exchange and ...

Researchers Set to Develop Universal Antidote To Simplify Use of Heparin

Researchers Set to Develop Universal Antidote To Simplify Use of Heparin

Heparin, the life saving blood thinner used in major surgeries, is a complicated drug but a research team has set out to make its use a lot safer by developing a universal antidote.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Hemophilia

Hemophilia

Hemophilia is a rare single gene, X- linked disorder, which tends to run in families.

von Willebrand Disease

von Willebrand Disease

von Willebrand''s Disease (vWD) is an autosomal dominant inherited bleeding disorder that occurs from birth and affects both sexes.

You May Also Like

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Signature Drug Toxicity von Willebrand Disease Drugs Banned in India Hemophilia 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Drowsy Driving

Drowsy Driving

Drowsy driving means operating a motor vehicle when a person is unable to remain alert due to lack ...

 Cranial Electrotherapy Stimulation

Cranial Electrotherapy Stimulation

Cranial electrotherapy stimulation (CES) involves cranial stimulation with pulsed, low-intensity ...

 Bladder Diverticulum

Bladder Diverticulum

Bladder diverticula are outward bulges of the inner (epithelial) lining of the urinary bladder ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...