Jigar Thakkar — an Ideal Example to Combat the Odds of Cerebral Palsy

Gold medalist Jigar Thakkar sets an exemplary example at the 21st National Para-Swimming Championship in Udaipur.



Jigar Thakkar is a fourth-semester MBA (Masters in Business Administration) student at Marwadi University, who was born with the cerebral palsy disorder and recognized in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' program.

Advertisement

‘Jigar Thakkar — born with cerebral palsy and recognized in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program, fights off the odds to bag the gold medal at the 21st national para-swimming championship.’