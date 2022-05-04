About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Jigar Thakkar — an Ideal Example to Combat the Odds of Cerebral Palsy

by Karishma Abhishek on April 5, 2022 at 11:43 PM
Gold medalist Jigar Thakkar sets an exemplary example at the 21st National Para-Swimming Championship in Udaipur.

Jigar Thakkar is a fourth-semester MBA (Masters in Business Administration) student at Marwadi University, who was born with the cerebral palsy disorder and recognized in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' program.

Cerebral palsy is a group of disorders affecting mobility, posture, or muscle tone. However, fighting off the odds, Jigar had began swimming at the age of eight upon advice from his therapist.

The para-swimming championship competition had more than 400 paralympic swimmers at the national-level championship. The champion had also bagged two silver medals.
"The two-day Championship tested me in terms of my skills, patience, and my approach towards competitiveness. During these times, I constantly recalled the motivation and mentorship that I have received from the faculty members at Marwadi University," says, Jigar Thakkar.

"Jigar has always been keen and passionate about swimming. I remember him passionately talking about how swimming helped him remain calm and focused during the most difficult years of his life. Marwadi University is proud to have students like Jigar Thakkar who have eminently focused on their dreams," says Prof. (Dr) Sunil Jakhoria, Dean, Faculty of Management Studies, Marwadi University.

Source: Medindia
