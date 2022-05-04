Nine New COVID-19 Symptoms Added to the Official List

United Kingdom's National Health Services (NHS) has updated its list of official COVID-19 symptoms as free testing ended throughout the country this weekend. According to the reports, the NHS has added nine extra symptoms linked to COVID-19 to its official list.
The NHS website previously listed only three symptoms: a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, and a loss or change in smell and taste.
These symptoms had largely remained unchanged until now, but with more variants of Covid-19 being detected all over the world, the NHS decided to update its list with nine extra symptoms listed.
They also describe that these symptoms are very similar to symptoms of other illnesses, such as colds and flu.
It further advises that individuals experiencing these symptoms should try to stay at home and avoid contact with other people, as well as take 'extra care' to avoid interaction with anyone who is at higher risk of contracting the virus.
Since the virus's emergence two years ago, the UK has had only three symptoms on the list, despite other organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States having longer symptom lists for some time.
Source: Medindia