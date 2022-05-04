Nine New COVID-19 Symptoms Added to the Official List

Advertisement

The new list of Covid-19 symptoms on the NGS website includes shortness of breath, feeling exhausted, body ache, headache, sore throat, blocked or runny nose, loss of appetite, diarrhea, and feeling sick.They also describe that these symptoms are very similar to symptoms of other illnesses, such as colds and flu.It further advises that individuals experiencing these symptoms should try to stay at home and avoid contact with other people, as well as take 'extra care' to avoid interaction with anyone who is at higher risk of contracting the virus.Since the virus's emergence two years ago, the UK has had only three symptoms on the list, despite other organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States having longer symptom lists for some time.Source: Medindia