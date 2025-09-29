Healthy Heart This World Heart Day: Discover the New Diet Score

Researchers create the Planetary Health Diet Index to boost heart health and protect the planet.

Healthy Eating for the Planet, Cardiovascular Health, and Longevity: An Observational Study



The Longest Test Yet: 30 Years of Data

Striking Findings With Planetary Health Diet

People with the highest PHDI scores had a 19% lower risk of developing cardiovascular disease compared to those with the lowest scores.

They also had a 10% lower risk of dying early from any cause.

The protective effects were especially strong in people under 65, suggesting that adopting these eating habits earlier in life brings bigger benefits.

Encouraged

Fruits

Vegetables

Whole grains

Legumes (beans, lentils, chickpeas, peas)

(beans, lentils, chickpeas, peas) Plant-based foods in general

To Limit / Reduce

Red meat

Processed foods

Sugary items / excess sugar

Ultra-processed snacks

Not Just A Healthy Heart, Also A Healthier Planet

Healthy Eating for the Planet, Cardiovascular Health, and Longevity: An Observational Study - (https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/JAHA.124.040610)

