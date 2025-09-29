Healthy Heart This World Heart Day: Discover the New Diet Score

Researchers create the Planetary Health Diet Index to boost heart health and protect the planet.
What if the way you eat could not only protect your health but also help the planet? That’s exactly what scientists had in mind when they created the Planetary Health Diet Index (PHDI). Unlike regular diet scores that only track nutrition, the PHDI also measures how sustainable your food choices are. It rewards more plant-based foods like fruits, vegetables, legumes, and whole grains, while marking down diets heavy in red meat, processed foods, and sugary items (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Healthy Eating for the Planet, Cardiovascular Health, and Longevity: An Observational Study
Go to source).
The Longest Test Yet: 30 Years of DataIn order to understand the actual health impacts caused by this diet score, researchers have investigated over 12,000 U.S. adults in the Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities (ARIC) study. The diets of the participants were rated according to PHDI, and they were monitored over almost 30 years to verify the risk of heart disease and mortality due to all causes.
Striking Findings With Planetary Health Diet
- People with the highest PHDI scores had a 19% lower risk of developing cardiovascular disease compared to those with the lowest scores.
- They also had a 10% lower risk of dying early from any cause.
- The protective effects were especially strong in people under 65, suggesting that adopting these eating habits earlier in life brings bigger benefits.
Encouraged
- Fruits
- Vegetables
- Whole grains
- Legumes (beans, lentils, chickpeas, peas)
- Plant-based foods in general
To Limit / Reduce
- Red meat
- Processed foods
- Sugary items / excess sugar
- Ultra-processed snacks
Not Just A Healthy Heart, Also A Healthier PlanetIt is not merely a question of minimising the chances of heart disease. A higher PHDI score translates to a diet that also places less strain on the environment – reduces greenhouse gas emissions, conserves water and decreases land use. In a nutshell, eating meat and whole foods rather than highly processed snacks will improve your health and help the environment.
By following the Planetary Health Diet Index, you can improve your health and the health of your planet while also living a longer life! The next time you’re deciding what to put on your plate, think of it this way: every meal is a chance to invest in your health and the Earth’s future.
