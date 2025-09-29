About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
Healthy Heart This World Heart Day: Discover the New Diet Score

by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran on Sep 29 2025 5:58 PM
Researchers create the Planetary Health Diet Index to boost heart health and protect the planet.

What if the way you eat could not only protect your health but also help the planet? That’s exactly what scientists had in mind when they created the Planetary Health Diet Index (PHDI). Unlike regular diet scores that only track nutrition, the PHDI also measures how sustainable your food choices are. It rewards more plant-based foods like fruits, vegetables, legumes, and whole grains, while marking down diets heavy in red meat, processed foods, and sugary items (1 Trusted Source
Go to source).

Global campaign urging people to prioritize heart health through awareness, prevention, and healthy lifestyle choices.

The Longest Test Yet: 30 Years of Data

In order to understand the actual health impacts caused by this diet score, researchers have investigated over 12,000 U.S. adults in the Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities (ARIC) study. The diets of the participants were rated according to PHDI, and they were monitored over almost 30 years to verify the risk of heart disease and mortality due to all causes.


Heart Risk Calculator assesses the lifetime risk for a heart attack and helps in making the right lifestyle choices to protect your heart.

Striking Findings With Planetary Health Diet

  • People with the highest PHDI scores had a 19% lower risk of developing cardiovascular disease compared to those with the lowest scores.
  • They also had a 10% lower risk of dying early from any cause.
  • The protective effects were especially strong in people under 65, suggesting that adopting these eating habits earlier in life brings bigger benefits.

Encouraged

  • Fruits
  • Vegetables
  • Whole grains
  • Legumes (beans, lentils, chickpeas, peas)
  • Plant-based foods in general

To Limit / Reduce

  • Red meat
  • Processed foods
  • Sugary items / excess sugar
  • Ultra-processed snacks

Heart disease can be of many types depending upon whether they involve the heart muscles or artery walls or heart beats. Bad lifestyle choices contribute to heart disease.

Not Just A Healthy Heart, Also A Healthier Planet

It is not merely a question of minimising the chances of heart disease. A higher PHDI score translates to a diet that also places less strain on the environment – reduces greenhouse gas emissions, conserves water and decreases land use. In a nutshell, eating meat and whole foods rather than highly processed snacks will improve your health and help the environment.

By following the Planetary Health Diet Index, you can improve your health and the health of your planet while also living a longer life! The next time you’re deciding what to put on your plate, think of it this way: every meal is a chance to invest in your health and the Earth’s future.

References:
  1. Healthy Eating for the Planet, Cardiovascular Health, and Longevity: An Observational Study - (https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/JAHA.124.040610)


Source-Journal of the American Heart Association
Curious about the human heart and its function? The heartbeat of a baby begins around 4 weeks after conception. Read on to find more interesting facts about this important organ of the body.

