How Heart Fat is Intertwined With Bigger Heart Attack Damage

Non-invasive measurement of fat tissue surrounding the heart via imaging is linked to highly damaged heart muscle and worse myocardial injury.

Characterizing Heart Muscle Factors that Increase Mortality Risk

Investigating Heart Muscle Injury Using Cardiovascular Imaging

Epicardial Fat Volume is Independently Linked to Greater Heart muscle Injury

Beyond the body mass index (BMI),as revealed from cardiovascular imaging,.(The metrics of EAT volume is quantified usingcould play a key role in assessment of serious coronary artery diseases and other major heart health risks.The insights come from the study led by European Society of Cardiology and the findings were presented at the European Association of Cardiovascular Imaging (EACVI) 2025 congress.Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death globally, accounting for around one-third of all deaths, of which 85% are due to myocardial infarction (MI) and stroke.. Characterising risk factors driving myocardial injury severity may help to identify patients are at the highest risk,” noted study presenter, Ms Clara Hagedorn from the University Hospital Göttingen, Germany.. Under certain pathological conditions, EAT releases inflammatory mediators leading to myocardial infiltration and constrictive effects.Over time, adverse remodelling of the myocardium can occur. It is already known that EAT is associated with coronary artery disease and major cardiovascular events.“As a potential marker, we investigated the relationship between the volume of EAT and the extent of myocardial injury after an MI using cardiovascular magnetic resonance (CMR) imaging,” explained Ms Hagedorn.A prospective multicentre study enrolled 1,168 patients who underwent CMR within 10 days after a percutaneous coronary intervention following an acute MI. The study population was divided into quartiles based on EAT volume.(28.9 kg/m2 versus 27.4 kg/m2; p=0.001), where p represents the measure of probability.(p=0.032) and larger areas at risk (p=0.018), but lower microvascular obstruction (p=0.012). There appeared to be no differences in left ventricular ejection fraction, the heart’s pumping ability, between patients with larger versus smaller EAT volume.Summing up the findings, Ms Hagedorn said: “We were able to show that. Non-invasive quantification of EAT volume using CMR could play a decisive role in cardiovascular risk assessment beyond conventional risk factors and prospective validation is now warranted.”Senior author, Doctor Alexander Schulz, also from the University Hospital Göttingen, Germany, concluded: “We would like to understand more about the mechanisms by which EAT impacts the myocardium.”, identifying patients with elevated EAT volume and modulating effects as a preventive measure.”Source-Eurekalert