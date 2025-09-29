About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

AggreBots: The Little Bots That Are Actually Alive

by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran on Sep 29 2025 5:07 PM
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Tiny living robots, called AggreBots, are built from human cells and can swim, spin, and move autonomously.

AggreBots: The Little Bots That Are Actually Alive
Imagine tiny robots made from living cells that can swim, spin, and move on their own. These aren’t science fiction—they’re AggreBots, a brand-new engineering approach to generate "designer" biological robots using human lung cells that is underway in Carnegie Mellon University's Ren lab. AggreBots use hair-like structures called cilia (the same ones that sweep mucus in our lungs) to propel themselves. These mini living machines can be shaped and controlled by arranging cell clusters in specific patterns (1 Trusted Source
AggreBots: Configuring CiliaBots through guided, modular tissue aggregation

Go to source)!

Living Robots in the Next Two Decades
Living Robots in the Next Two Decades
A scientist has said that we are a lot closer to living robots than we may realize.

Building Robots from Living Lego

AggreBots start as CiliaBot Building Blocks (CBBs), which are small groups of human cells with cilia naturally growing. On their own, these blocks form simple spherical bots, called UniBots, that can wiggle around. Scientists may create AggreBots in a variety of forms, such as a rod, triangle, or diamond, by stacking many CBBs like Lego pieces. With each novel form, the movement of the bot changes—straight movements, winding, or even spinning.


One Step Closer: Living Human Skin Crafted for Robots!
One Step Closer: Living Human Skin Crafted for Robots!
Robotic finger has a human-like appearance and can improve communication efficiency and evoke likability.

Aggrebot's Ability To Program Motion

The real breakthrough is the ability to program motion. Scientists did this by mixing in cell blocks with inactive cilia (from patients with a genetic condition where cilia don’t move). These “silent” modules don’t contribute to movement, so researchers can create zones of active and inactive cilia on the bot’s surface. The result? Bots that can be tuned to move faster, slower, in loops, or in straight lines. Essentially, the bots’ behavior is written into their design.


Robotic Muscles That Move Like Real!
Robotic Muscles That Move Like Real!
Scientists bioprint living muscle-tendon units that contract for months, offering promise for robotics, prosthetics, and regenerative medicine.

Opening Doors To Revolutionary Applications

AggreBots aren’t just cool lab creations—they may open the door to revolutionary applications:
  • Medicine delivery: Swimming bots could carry drugs directly to diseased tissue.
  • Repair and regeneration: They might one day help patch damaged tissue or clear blockages.
  • Diagnostics: Doctors could study how these bots behave in mucus-like environments to learn about lung diseases such as cystic fibrosis or COPD.
  • Biohybrid machines: AggreBots offer a way to design “living engines” powered by natural cell activity, without external motors or batteries.


Is Tech the Key to Faster Healing in Rehabilitation?
Is Tech the Key to Faster Healing in Rehabilitation?
Explore how cutting-edge robotics, virtual reality, and AI are transforming rehabilitation, enhancing patient outcomes, and redefining motor recovery.

AggreBots Hint at a Future of Living Robots

Right now, AggreBots are tiny lab prototypes. But the study proves that we can engineer living robots with predictable behavior by controlling three levers:
  1. Shape (rod, triangle, diamond, etc.)
  2. Cilia activity (active vs. inactive zones)
  3. Arrangement (how blocks are positioned)
Future research will need to test them in real-world, mucus-like conditions, and ethical questions about building robots from human cells will also need careful consideration.

AggreBots mark an exciting step toward a future where biology and robotics merge. Instead of wires and circuits, these machines run on living cells. By harnessing nature’s own machinery, scientists are building a new class of programmable, living robots that might someday travel inside our bodies—delivering medicine, repairing tissue, and transforming healthcare from the inside out!

References:
  1. AggreBots: Configuring CiliaBots through guided, modular tissue aggregation - (https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.adx4176)


Source-Science Advances


Latest Genetics & Stem Cells News
View All