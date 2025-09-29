AggreBots: The Little Bots That Are Actually Alive

Tiny living robots, called AggreBots, are built from human cells and can swim, spin, and move autonomously.

Building Robots from Living Lego

Aggrebot's Ability To Program Motion

Opening Doors To Revolutionary Applications

AggreBots Hint at a Future of Living Robots

Imagine tiny robots made from living cells that can swim, spin, and move on their own. These aren’t science fiction—they’re, a brand-new engineering approach to generate "designer" biological robots using human lung cells that is underway in. AggreBots use hair-like structures called(the same ones that sweep mucus in our lungs) to propel themselves. These mini living machines can be shaped and controlled by arranging cell clusters in specific patterns ()!AggreBots start as, which are small groups of human cells with cilia naturally growing. On their own, these blocks form simple spherical bots, called, that can wiggle around. Scientists may create AggreBots in a variety of forms, such as a rod, triangle, or diamond, by stacking many CBBs like Lego pieces. With each novel form, the movement of the bot changes—straight movements, winding, or even spinning.The real breakthrough is the ability to. Scientists did this by mixing in cell blocks with(from patients with a genetic condition where cilia don’t move). Thesemodules don’t contribute to movement, so researchers can create zones of active and inactive cilia on the bot’s surface. The result? Bots that can be tuned to move faster, slower, in loops, or in straight lines. Essentially, the bots’AggreBots aren’t just cool lab creations—they may open the door to revolutionary applications:Right now, AggreBots are tiny lab prototypes. But the study proves that we canby controlling three levers:Future research will need to test them in real-world, mucus-like conditions, and ethical questions about building robots from human cells will also need careful consideration.AggreBots mark an exciting step toward a future where. Instead of wires and circuits, these machines run on living cells. By harnessing nature’s own machinery, scientists are building a new class of programmable, living robots that might someday travel inside our bodies—delivering medicine, repairing tissue, and transforming healthcare from the inside out!Source-Science Advances