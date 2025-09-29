AggreBots: The Little Bots That Are Actually Alive

Tiny living robots, called AggreBots, are built from human cells and can swim, spin, and move autonomously.
Imagine tiny robots made from living cells that can swim, spin, and move on their own. These aren’t science fiction—they’re AggreBots, a brand-new engineering approach to generate "designer" biological robots using human lung cells that is underway in Carnegie Mellon University's Ren lab. AggreBots use hair-like structures called cilia (the same ones that sweep mucus in our lungs) to propel themselves. These mini living machines can be shaped and controlled by arranging cell clusters in specific patterns (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
AggreBots: Configuring CiliaBots through guided, modular tissue aggregation
Go to source)!
‘Did You Know?
#AggreBots use living cells as engines with no motors required! #livingrobots #medindia’
#AggreBots use living cells as engines with no motors required! #livingrobots #medindia’
Building Robots from Living LegoAggreBots start as CiliaBot Building Blocks (CBBs), which are small groups of human cells with cilia naturally growing. On their own, these blocks form simple spherical bots, called UniBots, that can wiggle around. Scientists may create AggreBots in a variety of forms, such as a rod, triangle, or diamond, by stacking many CBBs like Lego pieces. With each novel form, the movement of the bot changes—straight movements, winding, or even spinning.
Aggrebot's Ability To Program MotionThe real breakthrough is the ability to program motion. Scientists did this by mixing in cell blocks with inactive cilia (from patients with a genetic condition where cilia don’t move). These “silent” modules don’t contribute to movement, so researchers can create zones of active and inactive cilia on the bot’s surface. The result? Bots that can be tuned to move faster, slower, in loops, or in straight lines. Essentially, the bots’ behavior is written into their design.
Opening Doors To Revolutionary ApplicationsAggreBots aren’t just cool lab creations—they may open the door to revolutionary applications:
- Medicine delivery: Swimming bots could carry drugs directly to diseased tissue.
- Repair and regeneration: They might one day help patch damaged tissue or clear blockages.
- Diagnostics: Doctors could study how these bots behave in mucus-like environments to learn about lung diseases such as cystic fibrosis or COPD.
- Biohybrid machines: AggreBots offer a way to design “living engines” powered by natural cell activity, without external motors or batteries.
AggreBots Hint at a Future of Living RobotsRight now, AggreBots are tiny lab prototypes. But the study proves that we can engineer living robots with predictable behavior by controlling three levers:
- Shape (rod, triangle, diamond, etc.)
- Cilia activity (active vs. inactive zones)
- Arrangement (how blocks are positioned)
AggreBots mark an exciting step toward a future where biology and robotics merge. Instead of wires and circuits, these machines run on living cells. By harnessing nature’s own machinery, scientists are building a new class of programmable, living robots that might someday travel inside our bodies—delivering medicine, repairing tissue, and transforming healthcare from the inside out!
References:
- AggreBots: Configuring CiliaBots through guided, modular tissue aggregation - (https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.adx4176)
Source-Science Advances