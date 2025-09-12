Robotic Muscles That Move Like Real!

3D-printed muscle-tendon units can mimic real movement and last longer, opening doors for robotics and medical use.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Multicellular muscle-tendon bioprinting of mechanically optimized musculoskeletal bioactuators with enhanced force transmission



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Tiny bioprinted muscles can contract strongly for 3 months, a leap for future robots and medicine. #robotichands #biotech #medindia’

Tiny bioprinted muscles can contract strongly for, a leap for future robots and medicine. #robotichands #biotech #medindia’

Advertisement

More Powerful and Smooth Movements

Advertisement

Printed Muscles with Built-in Tendons

Advertisement

Three-Dimensionally Designed

Innovative of Biology and Engineering

Multicellular muscle-tendon bioprinting of mechanically optimized musculoskeletal bioactuators with enhanced force transmission - (https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.adv2628)

Scientists have created a new type ofbioprinting muscle and tendon cells together. This breakthrough makes tiny muscle–tendon units (MTUs) that can contract, move, and even stay active for months. These bioactuators could one day power soft robots, help test medicines, or even repair damaged human tissues ().Older forms of bioengineered muscles lacked strength and were not good at transmitting force. By printing both muscle and tendon cells into one unit, researchers were able to recreate a natural junction where muscle connects to tendon. This design allowed the tissue to create more powerful, smooth movements, like the way our own muscles draw on bones.In lab-grown muscle research, tendons are often replaced with synthetic materials. Though these help muscle growth, they don’t behave like real tendons and can break easily. To overcome this, scientists started mixing(myoblasts) with(fibroblasts). This coculture made the muscle mature better and allowed the tendon part to form naturally, creating a much stronger connection.Researchers produced these two types of cells in specific, and the patterns shaped resembled the natural muscle-tendon junction. This did not only stabilize the connection but also enhanced the contraction behavior and the transmission of force by the tissue. It produced acapable of contracting with notable strength () and lasting a significantly long time () as compared to previous ones!Simulations using computers assisted in optimizing the shapes of the muscle tissues. Designs featuring higher surface area () enabled more growth and movement. This harmonization between biology and engineering enhanced strong resistance and resilience.This study shows that combining muscle and tendon cells with clever 3D printing can make bioactuators that are stronger, more stable, and longer-lasting than ever before. These living muscle-tendon units bring us a step closer to biohybrid robots, advanced prosthetics, and regenerative medicine solutions where lab-grown tissues can move just like the real thing.Source-ETH Zurich