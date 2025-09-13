Safety Fears About Hormone Therapy for Gynecologic Cancers

The reason for reluctance in prescribing estrogen therapy is that possible risks after treatment overweighed the gains.
Even though hormone therapy is safe, some gynecologic oncologists are unwilling to prescribing estrogen therapy for patients with endometrial or ovarian cancer, due to persistent misconceptions about after treatment risks (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Misconceptions Keep Some Cancer Patient Populations From Benefitting From Hormone Therapy
Go to source). A survey shows the importance of clinician education. Results of the survey were published in Menopause, the journal of The Menopause Society.
Most of the people with reproductive tract cancers are past menopause, although estimated 40% are still in pre-menopausal years at the time of diagnosis.
‘Did You Know?
While 96.8% of #gynecologists prescribe #EstrogenTherapy for #CervicalCancer, only 63.8% do so for #EndometrialCancer, showing persisting uncertainty despite clinical evidence. #WomenCancer #Medindia #Estrogen #HormoneTherapy’
While 96.8% of #gynecologists prescribe #EstrogenTherapy for #CervicalCancer, only 63.8% do so for #EndometrialCancer, showing persisting uncertainty despite clinical evidence. #WomenCancer #Medindia #Estrogen #HormoneTherapy’
Hormone Therapy is Underused Due to Fear of Cancer RecurrenceMany gynecologic cancer survivors who undergo surgery need to have both ovaries removed. Moreover, drugs and radiation from common cancer treatments can cause the ovaries to stop working.
It is important to consider the long-term effects of primary ovarian insufficiency and hormone deprivation in premenopausal patients with gynecologic cancer.
Estrogen therapy, however, has historically been underused in this population because of provider concerns primarily regarding cancer recurrence.
Use of Hormone Therapy in Gynecologic Cancers: Relative StatisticsNew web-based survey of 293 members of the SGO and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists was undertaken to explore and define the use of estrogen therapy in women with a history of gynecologic cancer. Some of the highlighted results of the survey include
- 63.82% of respondents prescribe estrogen therapy to patients with endometrial cancer
- 65.19% of respondents feel comfortable prescribing estrogen to patients with epithelial ovarian cancer
- 96.8% of respondents are comfortable prescribing estrogen for patients with cervical cancer
The respondents were also asked about their preferred estrogen therapy alternatives. Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors were the most frequently selected (88.4%), followed by gabapentin (58%), and neurokinin-3 antagonists (46.4%).
After Treatment Potential Harms are Greater than Potential GainsStudies demonstrate that hormone therapy is a highly effective and safe (for most women) treatment to manage bothersome menopause symptoms that can greatly affect a woman’s quality of life.
The most common reason for not prescribing estrogen therapy in patients with a history of gynecologic cancer was the belief that the risks outweighed the benefits. Although this may be true for certain cancers, it is not for all.
“Treatment for gynecologic cancers often accelerates the onset of menopause and contributes to more severe symptoms in this population. Hormone therapy is the most effective treatment for the management of vasomotor symptoms and genitourinary syndrome of menopause. Recognizing when hormone therapy can be safely used will have a beneficial effect on overall well-being and health,” says Dr. Monica Christmas, associate medical director for The Menopause Society.
Reference:
- Misconceptions Keep Some Cancer Patient Populations From Benefitting From Hormone Therapy - (https://menopause.org/press-releases/misconceptions-keep-some-cancer-patient-populations-from-benefitting-from-hormone-therapy)