Ozempic Price Cut Makes Safe Weight-Loss Drugs More Affordable

by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran on Sep 12 2025 2:46 PM

Ozempic and Wegovy are now more affordable at $499/month for uninsured patients.

Novo Nordisk has slashed the price of its popular diabetes and weight-loss drug, Ozempic, making it more affordable for people without insurance. Experts say this move could slow the shift of patients toward cheaper but riskier compounded alternatives (1 Trusted Source
Ozempic price cut to slow consumer shift toward alternative treatments, says GlobalData

Go to source).

Cheaper, Safer Option

The cost of Ozempic and Wegovy is no longer $1,000, but now it is only $499 per month without insurance. These medications are now more accessible via GoodRx and the pharmacy program NovoCare.

This can be attributed to the fact that the safe and regulated treatments are made more appealing by the cost cuts compared to the compounded treatments, which are potentially unsafe and ineffective!

Market Impact

Lower prices may force other companies to reconsider their prices. Although the profits might decrease in the short run, Novo Nordisk is concerned with high demand growth. The impact will mostly be on uninsured patients and future competition in the market since most insured patients are already paying a very small amount (as low as $25 or less).

With Ozempic and Wegovy now priced at $499 for uninsured patients, Novo Nordisk is betting on affordability to keep patients loyal and safe.

This move could reshape the weight-loss drug market, pushing rivals to follow suit while reducing reliance on unregulated alternatives.

References:
  1. Ozempic price cut to slow consumer shift toward alternative treatments, says GlobalData - (https://www.globaldata.com/media/thematic-research/ozempic-price-cut-slow-consumer-shift-toward-alternative-treatments-says-globaldata/)


Source-Global Data
