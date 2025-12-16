The true cost of using tanning bed among younger people expels out in their 30s with more cancer mutations.
Beyond sunburn, young indoor tanners experience more skin cell mutations that leads to one of the dreadful skin cancer risks called melanoma.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Indoor Tanning Makes Youthful Skin Much Older on a Genetic Level
Go to source) As it is commonly known, tanning beds cause skin cancer risk, people (around 30s) who use artificial UV for tanning accumulate multiple DNA mutations that expedite their genetic age a decade than general population (of aged 70s).
The findings come from the study led by UC San Francisco and Northwestern University and published in Science Advances.
Experts warn to elude tanning beds, as they cause more genetic damage and immediate skin cancer risk rather than expected from natural sunlight exposure.
Artificial UV Drives Melanoma, Responsible for 11,000 Deaths AnnuallySuch mutations can lead to skin cancer, which is the most common cancer in the U.S., according to the American Cancer Society. Among those skin cancers is melanoma, which accounts for only about 1% of skin cancers but causes most of the deaths.
About 11,000 Americans die annually from melanoma, primarily from exposure to ultraviolet radiation.
UV radiation occurs naturally in sunlight, as well as in artificial light sources like tanning beds. Rates of melanoma have risen along with the use of tanning beds in recent years, disproportionately affecting young women, who are the main clients of the tanning industry.
Tanning Beds Leave Mutations Mapped in Unexpected AreasNumerous countries effectively ban tanning beds, and the World Health Organization classifies them as a group 1 carcinogen, the same category as tobacco smoke and asbestos, but tanning beds remain legal and popular in the U.S.
In their study, the authors looked at the medical records of more than 32,000 dermatology patients including their tanning bed usage, history of sunburn, and family history of melanoma. They also obtained skin samples from 26 donors and sequenced 182 cells.
The young tanning bed users had more skin mutations than people twice their age, especially in their lower backs, an area that does not get much damage from sunlight but has a great deal of exposure from tanning beds.
Prevention is Key Since Genetic Mutations Are Irreversible“The skin of tanning bed users was riddled with the seeds of cancer — cells with mutations known to lead to melanoma,” said senior author A. Hunter Shain, PhD, associate professor in the UCSF Department of Dermatology.
“We cannot reverse a mutation once it occurs, so it is essential to limit how many mutations accumulate in the first place,” said Shain, whose laboratory focuses on the biology of skin cancer.
“One of the simplest ways to do that is to avoid exposure to artificial UV radiation.”
