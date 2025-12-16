REGISTER
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

MEDINDIA

Explore
Healthy Living
News
Health A-Z
Calculators
Articles
Drugs
Directories
Education
More

Search Medindia

Tanning Beds Age Your Genes Decades With Melanoma Risk

by Manjubashini on Dec 16 2025 6:10 PM

The true cost of using tanning bed among younger people expels out in their 30s with more cancer mutations.

Tanning Beds Age Your Genes Decades With Melanoma Risk
Beyond sunburn, young indoor tanners experience more skin cell mutations that leads to one of the dreadful skin cancer risks called melanoma.(1 Trusted Source
Indoor Tanning Makes Youthful Skin Much Older on a Genetic Level

Go to source)
As it is commonly known, tanning beds cause skin cancer risk, people (around 30s) who use artificial UV for tanning accumulate multiple DNA mutations that expedite their genetic age a decade than general population (of aged 70s).

The findings come from the study led by UC San Francisco and Northwestern University and published in Science Advances.

Experts warn to elude tanning beds, as they cause more genetic damage and immediate skin cancer risk rather than expected from natural sunlight exposure.


Quiz on Skin Cancer
Quiz on Skin Cancer
The skin is the largest organ of the body, comprising of two main layers - the epidermis and the dermis. This quiz on skin cancer will help you brush up your knowledge on this topic. ...

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Did You Know?
Skin cells found to be decades older in indoor #tanning_bed users. Avoid #artificial_UV to stop cancer mutations (#melanoma) and irreversible genetic ageing. Prevention is the key. #UVlight #dermatology #tanningbeds #skincancer #DNA_aging

Artificial UV Drives Melanoma, Responsible for 11,000 Deaths Annually

Such mutations can lead to skin cancer, which is the most common cancer in the U.S., according to the American Cancer Society. Among those skin cancers is melanoma, which accounts for only about 1% of skin cancers but causes most of the deaths.

About 11,000 Americans die annually from melanoma, primarily from exposure to ultraviolet radiation.

UV radiation occurs naturally in sunlight, as well as in artificial light sources like tanning beds. Rates of melanoma have risen along with the use of tanning beds in recent years, disproportionately affecting young women, who are the main clients of the tanning industry.


Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers
Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers
What are your chances for developing some common cancers in your lifetime - find out now.

Tanning Beds Leave Mutations Mapped in Unexpected Areas

Numerous countries effectively ban tanning beds, and the World Health Organization classifies them as a group 1 carcinogen, the same category as tobacco smoke and asbestos, but tanning beds remain legal and popular in the U.S.

In their study, the authors looked at the medical records of more than 32,000 dermatology patients including their tanning bed usage, history of sunburn, and family history of melanoma. They also obtained skin samples from 26 donors and sequenced 182 cells.

The young tanning bed users had more skin mutations than people twice their age, especially in their lower backs, an area that does not get much damage from sunlight but has a great deal of exposure from tanning beds.


Melanoma - Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment & Prevention
Melanoma - Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment & Prevention
Melanoma of the skin is a dangerous type of skin cancer that usually appears as a cancerous mole due to exposure to the sun’s damaging UV rays.

Prevention is Key Since Genetic Mutations Are Irreversible

“The skin of tanning bed users was riddled with the seeds of cancer — cells with mutations known to lead to melanoma,” said senior author A. Hunter Shain, PhD, associate professor in the UCSF Department of Dermatology.

“We cannot reverse a mutation once it occurs, so it is essential to limit how many mutations accumulate in the first place,” said Shain, whose laboratory focuses on the biology of skin cancer.

One of the simplest ways to do that is to avoid exposure to artificial UV radiation.”

Reference:
  1. Indoor Tanning Makes Youthful Skin Much Older on a Genetic Level - (https://www.ucsf.edu/news/2025/12/431206/indoor-tanning-makes-youthful-skin-much-older-genetic-level)


Source-Eurekalert
Tanning Vs. Sunburn: Understanding Your Skin's Response to UV Rays
Tanning Vs. Sunburn: Understanding Your Skin's Response to UV Rays
How do tanning and sunburn differ in their effects on the skin? Tanning protects with melanin production, while sunburn causes immediate skin cell damage.


Recommended Readings
Latest Genetics & Stem Cells News
View All

⬆️