Tanning Beds Age Your Genes Decades With Melanoma Risk

The true cost of using tanning bed among younger people expels out in their 30s with more cancer mutations.

Indoor Tanning Makes Youthful Skin Much Older on a Genetic Level



Artificial UV Drives Melanoma, Responsible for 11,000 Deaths Annually

Tanning Beds Leave Mutations Mapped in Unexpected Areas

Prevention is Key Since Genetic Mutations Are Irreversible

The findings come from the study led by UC San Francisco and Northwestern University and published in Cell Reports Medicine. Experts warn to elude tanning beds, as they cause more genetic damage and immediate skin cancer risk rather than expected from natural sunlight exposure. Such mutations can lead to skin cancer, which is the most common cancer in the U.S., according to the American Cancer Society. UV radiation occurs naturally in sunlight, as well as in artificial light sources like tanning beds. Rates of melanoma have risen along with the use of tanning beds in recent years, disproportionately affecting young women, who are the main clients of the tanning industry. Numerous countries effectively ban tanning beds, and the World Health Organization classifies them as a group 1 carcinogen, the same category as tobacco smoke and asbestos, but tanning beds remain legal and popular in the U.S. In their study, the authors looked at the medical records of more than 32,000 dermatology patients including their. They also obtained skin samples from 26 donors and sequenced 182 cells. "The skin of tanning bed users was riddled with the seeds of cancer — cells with mutations known to lead to melanoma," said senior author A. Hunter Shain, PhD, associate professor in the UCSF Department of Dermatology. "We cannot reverse a mutation once it occurs, so it is essential to limit how many mutations accumulate in the first place," said Shain, whose laboratory focuses on the biology of skin cancer.