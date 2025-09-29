Simple Inhaled Drug Could Save Lives from Deadly Lung Infections

A low-cost inhaled drug has shown major promise in reducing severity and death rates among patients with serious COVID-19 infections, raising hopes for broader use against other respiratory diseases.

A new international study offers hope for severely ill, showing that acan significantly improve survival odds.Researchers from theandfound that patients who inhaledwere substantially less likely to die or need ventilator support compared to those on standard care.Involving nearlyacross six countries, the trial highlightedability to directly target. Beyond its established use as a blood-thinner, the inhaled form demonstratedandeffects, making it a promising candidate not only for COVID-19 but also for other dangerous, a drug traditionally injected to treat blood clots, was tested in this study in an, targeting thedirectly. As well as acting as an, heparin hasand. Earlier research results showedandimproved in COVID-19 patients after they inhaled a course of heparin.The researchers believe the drug could also be useful in fighting other serioussuch asProfessor Clive Page, Emeritus Professor ofat King’s who co-led the international study with ANU’s Professor van Haren, said: “isand. There’s no other drug that has that unique combination. We know it’s only a matter of time until the next pandemic, and there are stillwho get very sick. This is a great weapon to have up our sleeve.”While the findings highlight the potential of, further development is required before the treatment can be routinely adopted. The researchers believe the drug could also be useful in fighting other serioussuch as, which can be caused by a range of viruses and bacteria.According to Professor van Haren, the drug would also be helpful for those with a, such as, when they experience a respiratory infection.Professor Frank van Haren, lead author, ANU and Director of theat the, said: “It doesn’t matter what kind ofthe patient is dealing with, the drug – when inhaled - will stop it from infecting the patient and from damaging the. We’re aiming to conduct another trial in Europe to confirm its effectiveness in fighting other commonsuch asand. And because it’s inexpensive, it’s much more accessible for those from."The researchers are now also developing an improved formulation of, specifically designed to be given byThe research is published inand simultaneously presented at theinon Sunday 28 September, the leading annual gathering forSource-King’s College London