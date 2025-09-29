Simple Inhaled Drug Could Save Lives from Deadly Lung Infections

A low-cost inhaled drug has shown major promise in reducing severity and death rates among patients with serious COVID-19 infections, raising hopes for broader use against other respiratory diseases.
A new international study offers hope for severely ill COVID-19 patients, showing that a widely available, low-cost drug can significantly improve survival odds. Researchers from the Australian National University (ANU) and King’s College London found that patients who inhaled heparin were substantially less likely to die or need ventilator support compared to those on standard care.
Involving nearly 500 hospitalized patients across six countries, the trial highlighted inhaled heparin’s ability to directly target lung tissue. Beyond its established use as a blood-thinner, the inhaled form demonstrated anti-inflammatory and pan-antiviral effects, making it a promising candidate not only for COVID-19 but also for other dangerous respiratory infections.
How Does Inhaled Heparin Work?Heparin, a drug traditionally injected to treat blood clots, was tested in this study in an inhaled form, targeting the lungs directly. As well as acting as an anticoagulant, heparin has anti-inflammatory and pan-antiviral properties. Earlier research results showed breathing and oxygen levels improved in COVID-19 patients after they inhaled a course of heparin.
The researchers believe the drug could also be useful in fighting other serious respiratory infections such as pneumonia.
Professor Clive Page, Emeritus Professor of Pharmacology at King’s who co-led the international study with ANU’s Professor van Haren, said: “Inhaled heparin is anti-viral, anti-inflammatory and anti-coagulant. There’s no other drug that has that unique combination. We know it’s only a matter of time until the next pandemic, and there are still COVID-19 patients who get very sick. This is a great weapon to have up our sleeve.”
Will This Drug Change Future Treatments?While the findings highlight the potential of inhaled heparin, further development is required before the treatment can be routinely adopted. The researchers believe the drug could also be useful in fighting other serious respiratory infections such as pneumonia, which can be caused by a range of viruses and bacteria.
According to Professor van Haren, the drug would also be helpful for those with a compromised immune system, such as cancer patients, when they experience a respiratory infection.
Professor Frank van Haren, lead author, ANU and Director of the Intensive Care Unit at the St George Hospital in Sydney, said: “It doesn’t matter what kind of respiratory infection the patient is dealing with, the drug – when inhaled - will stop it from infecting the patient and from damaging the lungs. We’re aiming to conduct another trial in Europe to confirm its effectiveness in fighting other common respiratory infections such as influenza and RSV. And because it’s inexpensive, it’s much more accessible for those from low-income countries."
What’s Next in Research?The researchers are now also developing an improved formulation of heparin, specifically designed to be given by inhalation.
The research is published in eClinicalMedicine and simultaneously presented at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress in Amsterdam on Sunday 28 September, the leading annual gathering for respiratory research.
