Emergency Medicine Staff Report Satisfaction, But Strain

A global survey reveals emergency medicine professionals find their work rewarding yet face critical challenges of burnout and staff retention, calling for urgent reforms.

Did You Know?

Emergency medicine workers experience high job satisfaction but often struggle with #burnout, #workloadstress, and staff retention issues. Strategic support and improved work conditions are crucial for sustaining this vital workforce. #emergencymedicine #burnout #jobsatisfaction #healthcareworkers #medindia’

Emergency medicine workers experience high job satisfaction but often struggle with #burnout, #workloadstress, andStrategic support and improved work conditions are crucial for sustaining this vital workforce. #emergencymedicine #burnout #jobsatisfaction #healthcareworkers #medindia’

What Were the Key Findings on Job Satisfaction?

Who Experiences More Satisfaction or Challenges?

How Does Job Satisfaction Impact Staff Retention?

One of the largest international surveys conducted to examinereveals that although most professionals find their work fulfilling and rewarding, numerous areas still require significant improvement.The research, unveiled at the European Emergency Medicine Congress in 2025, paints a comprehensive picture of the well-being challenges faced by emergency medicine (EM) professionals worldwide.The study, titled “Global Job Satisfaction Among Emergency Medicine Professionals: Results from the 2025 Emergency Medicine Day Survey,” was published in the European Journal of Emergency Medicine.The survey encompassed 1,112 healthcare providers across 79 countries, making it one of the most extensive assessments of the global EM workforce's satisfaction and well-being.Emergency medicine practitioners face persistent challenges including excessive workloads, high-pressure environments, shift and night duties, and emotional strain. While job satisfaction is crucial for workforce retention and quality patient care, international data on this topic has been limited until now.The average satisfaction score reported was 25.37 out of 36, indicating generally positive sentiments. However, aspects such as career development, work organization, and workload management scored lower, highlighting critical areas needing urgent attention. Professor Luis Garcia-Castrillo from the Marquès de Valdecilla University Hospital in Spain emphasized that these issues must be addressed urgently to retain and recruit specialist staff.Emergency medicine professionals in high-volume emergency departments, with over 100,000 patient visits annually, reported notably lower job satisfaction. Mid-career staff with five to twenty years of experience also recorded lower satisfaction. Interestingly, nurses and paramedics generally reported higher satisfaction than physicians, particularly regarding workload and organizational factors.Support from co-workers, organizational commitment, and professional fulfillment were top-rated factors positively influencing job satisfaction. Those intending to stay in their current roles scored significantly higher in satisfaction, underscoring a robust link between staff well-being and retention. Professor Roberta Petrino from Switzerland highlighted the pressing need for strategies to strengthen leadership, support mid-career professionals, improve work-life balance, and offer clear career growth pathways. Burnout remains a serious warning sign, especially in departments facing high patient demand.The EUSEM Emergency Medicine Working Group, led by Dr. Basak Yilmaz, stressed that the strong correlation between job satisfaction and retention is vital not only for individual workers but also for the sustainability of emergency medicine systems globally. Further data analyses are planned to examine regional differences and to provide tailored recommendations for healthcare policies.This groundbreaking survey not only celebrates the rewarding aspects of emergency medicine careers but also signals a call for comprehensive systemic reforms to safeguard the workforce's future and enhance the quality of emergency care delivery everywhere.Source-European Society for Emergency Medicine (EUSEM)