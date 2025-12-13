Treatment with valve replacement approaches offers a favorable prognosis in cancer patients with valvular conditions yet performed rarely.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Valvular heart disease is common in cancer patients but interventions improve survival



Go to source Trusted Source

TOP INSIGHT Did You Know?

Older #cancer patients are more affected with heart conditions, while life-saving #valve _interventions for severe #valvular_heart_disease (VHD) are extremely undertreated, with only 21.5% receiving survival advantage. #cardio-oncology #VHD #cancer_survival #valve_replacement

Valvular Disease as Growing Post-Treatment Cardiac Risk in Cancer Patients

Valvular Heart Disease is a Predictor of Increased Mortality Risk

Regular Cardiac Monitoring in Cancer Patients Helps detect Early Heart Risks

Valvular heart disease is common in cancer patients but interventions improve survival - (https://www.escardio.org/The-ESC/Press-Office/Press-releases/valvular-heart-disease-is-common-in-cancer-patients-but-interventions-improve-su)

. Valvular interventions such asbut underutilized.(The findings were presented at EACVI 2025, the flagship congress of the European Association of Cardiovascular Imaging (EACVI), a branch of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).Superior oncology treatments may increase the lifespan, along with, leading to premature morbidity.The study found that valvular interventions are effective in raising the survival rate of cancer patients with VHD, highlighting thefor positive patient outcomes..”“For example, we already know that,” explained study presenter, Doctor Maximilian Autherith from the Medical University of Vienna, Austria, who continued: “There is limited evidence to guide the most appropriate management plan for cancer patients with concomitant valvular heart disease, for instance, whether patients benefit from valvular interventions to a similar extent as patients without cancer.”The CESAR study sought to determine the prevalence of valvular heart disease in patients with cancer, describe the frequency of valve interventions and evaluate the impact of interventions on survival.The observational cohort study included 10,353 adult patients with a confirmed cancer diagnosis who had undergone transthoracic echocardiography within 12 months at a tertiary referral centre. The mean age of the population was 66.2 years and around half (46.6%) were female.After adjustment for(adjusted hazard ratio [HR] 1.46; 95% confidence interval [CI] 1.25–1.71) and cardiovascular death (adjusted HR 2.62; 95% CI 2.00–3.43).Among those with severe valvular heart disease, 21.5% underwent a surgical or transcatheter intervention.Notably, a, resulting in a 72% mortality reduction (adjusted HR 0.28; 95% CI 0.09–0.87) after a median follow-up of 23 months.Summing up the findings, Doctor Autherith said: “Severe valvular heart disease was prevalent in this selected population of cancer patients who underwent echocardiography. Only a small proportion of patients underwent interventions to treat valvular heart disease, but when they did, the impact on survival was considerable.”“Our findings highlightdo not need to be withheld in this population. The next steps include further analysis of different administered cancer treatments and performed interventions.”Source-Eurekalert