How Fish Oil Supplements are Effective in Colon Cancer Prevention

In the absence of the ALOX15 enzyme, EPA and DHA are ineffective at inhibiting colon tumor growth.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Colorectal 15-Lipoxygenase-1 as a Host Factor Determining the Effects of Eicosapentaenoic Acid and Docosahexaenoic Acid on Colorectal Tumorigenesis in Mice



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

#Fish_oil may enhance #colon_tumors. Especially, omega-3 fatty acids are converted into molecules, resolvins that fight #inflammation, which is a main cause of cancer. #fishoil #colorectalcancer #inflammation #omega3 #medindia’

#Fish_oil may enhance #colon_tumors. Especially, omega-3 fatty acids are converted into molecules, resolvins that fight #inflammation, which is a main cause of cancer. #fishoil #colorectalcancer #inflammation #omega3 #medindia’

Fish Oil Supplements May Accelerate Colon Tumor Growth

The Role of the ALOX15 Enzyme in Tumor Response to Fish Oil

Effectiveness of Different Fish Oil Formulations

Future Research on ALOX15 Enzyme to Enhance Fish Oil's Efficacy

Colorectal 15-Lipoxygenase-1 as a Host Factor Determining the Effects of Eicosapentaenoic Acid and Docosahexaenoic Acid on Colorectal Tumorigenesis in Mice - (https://www.cmghjournal.org/article/S2352-345X(25)00148-1/fulltext)