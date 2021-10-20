World Osteoporosis Day 2021 – “Serve Up Bone Strength”

- Every year, World Osteoporosis Day is celebrated on October 20th around the world
- The annual day brings to light the importance of bone health and measures to manage osteoporosis
- The global event strives to create a global health priority for osteoporosis and its fracture prevention by reaching out to millions
World Osteoporosis Day (WOD) explicates the importance of bone health every 20th October throughout the world. The global day is committed to crafting universal awareness on diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of osteoporosis.
The theme for World Osteoporosis Day is "Serve up Bone Strength".
What is Osteoporosis?Osteoporosis is a bone defect caused by the deterioration of the bone tissues. Consequently, the bones become fragile and develop brittleness that raises the risk of breakage/fractures in almost every part including vital ones like the hip, spine, and wrist.
Osteoporosis causes the bones to lose their mineral density to an extent where even a minor fall or bump may result in a fracture. It affects 1 in every 3 women and 1 in 5 men above 50 years of age.
Risk Factors for OsteoporosisSome of the common risk factors for osteoporosis are:
- Sedentary lifestyle
- Smoking or drinking
- Early menopause
- Underweight/ reduced nutritional content
- Family history of osteoporosis
- Increased fractures after 50 years of age
- Loss of height or stooped posture
- Conditions like diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, or digestive ailments
- Excessive use of steroids - glucocorticoids
WOD - The HistoryOsteoporosis lacked global recognition as a major disease until 1994. However, in 1998, the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) came into effect with the commitment of two prominent organizations - the European Foundation for Osteoporosis (EFFO - created in 1987) and the International Federation of Societies on Skeletal Diseases (IFSSD - created in 1995).
The International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) has maintained a pioneering leadership since then in supporting every event of World Osteoporosis Day (WOD). The organization strives to educate the public on the devastating nature of this bone disease.
The World Osteoporosis Day was included as a project of the National Osteoporosis Society on October 20, 1996, by endeavored support of the European Commission in the United Kingdom.
In addition, the UN's World Health Organization (WHO) also co-sponsored WOD with the IOF in the late 90s.
Events of World Osteoporosis DayOne of the crucial events of WOD is evaluating bone density all over the world. Alongside, various fun-events are also organized on a global day to attract the awareness of millions.
The day not only invites the public the time to learn about osteoporosis but also celebrate good bone health and realize their value.
Key Messages
- Osteoporosis is a global health problem.
- It frequently causes pain, stooped or hunched posture, and height loss when the condition affects the spines.
- Hip fracture renders total dependency in 33% of patients.
- Even a single fracture flares the risk of subsequent fractures.
Global Initiatives for Bone HealthSeveral set-ups organize the World Osteoporosis Day campaign by hosting an event, scientific meeting, social media campaign, or debuting a new publication. This year, 2021, the K J Somaiya College of Physiotherapy, dept. of musculoskeletal physiotherapy organized events like cooking and exercise competitions for strong bones to embrace WOD.
Other institutes - KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research, KLE Dr. Prabhakar Kore Hospital & MRC, and JN Medical College, Belagavi have hosted Free Bone Mineral Densitometry and Arthritis free checkup camp from 12-10 2021 till 20-10-2021.
The National Osteoporosis Foundation also hosts a major announcement on October 20, 2021, at 12:00 pm ET. Other virtual events include:
- An informational conversation with Debra Atkinson, founder of Flipping50, on October 20, 2021, at 2 pm ET, concerning the myth of slowed metabolism at menopause
- A live cooking demo with Regina Ragone, Culinary Nutritionist MS, RD, CDN, who is set to feature recipes from NOF's Healthy Bones, Build Them for Life® - The Food-for-Bones Cookbook on October 20, 2021, at 6 pm ET.
You can be a Part too!Join NOF and several other organizations throughout the globe in nurturing the idea of better bone health and fighting off osteoporosis on this World Osteoporosis Day.
Wear your whites to allure the attention of the annual event and spread the word in a simple conversation or through social media, or a blog post. This may help and encourage others to understand the risk of the disease and lead healthy lives.
Tips for Healthy Bones
- Be proactive and get tested for bone density
- Learn the contributing foods that would fetch bone-healthy nutrients
- Ensure consumption of vitamin D, calcium, and proteins for improving bone health
- Engage in regular exercises like muscle-strengthening, balance training, and weight-bearing
- Maintain a healthy weight
- Quit sedentary lifestyle, smoking, and drinking
Myths & Facts on OsteoporosisOsteoporosis is a serious bone disorder. It is estimated that around 12.3 million Europeans who are at high risk for are osteoporotic fractures are left untreated. Moreover, only 20% of osteoporotic fractures are diagnosed or treated for osteoporosis globally.
Some of the common myths adjoining the rates of osteoporosis are the following:
Myth - Calcium cuts the risk of osteoporosis.
Fact - Although calcium is vital to bone health, it is not the sole determining factor for osteoporosis.
Myth - Osteoporosis is a normal process of aging.
Fact - Although common in old age, osteoporosis is rather a serious condition and not a normal part of aging. It occurs because of bone loss.
Myth - Osteoporosis is caused by osteopenia (low bone mass).
Fact - Osteopenia may impact osteoporosis but it is not established that osteopenia will always cause osteoporosis.
Myth - Osteoporosis affects everyone across the globe.
Fact - Osteoporosis is not universal and different countries have varied rates of osteoporosis cases depending on several determining factors like hormones and medical history.
Myth - Women suffer from osteoporosis only after menopause.
Fact - Osteoporosis may affect at any stage depending on several precipitating factors.
Myth - Osteoporosis occurs due to a lack of estrogen
Fact - Despite women being commonly affected by osteoporosis, it is not directly linked to lower estrogen levels.
Myth - Other health problems are not associated with osteoporosis.
Fact - Osteoporosis is not an isolated condition and several diseases like metabolic disorders, low muscle strength, blood pressure, and cardiovascular ailments may contribute to osteoporosis.
Source: Medindia