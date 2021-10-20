Highlights: Every year, World Osteoporosis Day is celebrated on October 20th around the world

The annual day brings to light the importance of bone health and measures to manage osteoporosis

The global event strives to create a global health priority for osteoporosis and its fracture prevention by reaching out to millions

World Osteoporosis Day (WOD) explicates the importance of bone health every 20th October throughout the world. The global day is committed to crafting universal awareness on diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of osteoporosis.



The theme for World Osteoporosis Day is "Serve up Bone Strength".

What is Osteoporosis? bone defect caused by the deterioration of the bone tissues. Consequently, the bones become fragile and develop brittleness that raises the risk of breakage/fractures in almost every part including vital ones like the hip, spine, and wrist. Osteoporosis is aConsequently, the bones become fragile and develop brittleness that raises the risk of breakage/fractures in almost every part including vital ones like the hip, spine, and wrist.

World Osteoporosis Day 2021 – “Serve Up Bone Strength”