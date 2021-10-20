About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
World Osteoporosis Day 2021 â€“ â€œServe Up Bone Strength
Advertisement

World Osteoporosis Day 2021 – “Serve Up Bone Strength”

Karishma Abhishek
Written by Karishma Abhishek
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on October 20, 2021 at 1:23 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Every year, World Osteoporosis Day is celebrated on October 20th around the world
  • The annual day brings to light the importance of bone health and measures to manage osteoporosis
  • The global event strives to create a global health priority for osteoporosis and its fracture prevention by reaching out to millions

World Osteoporosis Day (WOD) explicates the importance of bone health every 20th October throughout the world. The global day is committed to crafting universal awareness on diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of osteoporosis.

The theme for World Osteoporosis Day is "Serve up Bone Strength".

What is Osteoporosis?

Osteoporosis is a bone defect caused by the deterioration of the bone tissues. Consequently, the bones become fragile and develop brittleness that raises the risk of breakage/fractures in almost every part including vital ones like the hip, spine, and wrist.

Advertisement

World Osteoporosis Day 2021 – “Serve Up Bone Strength”

Osteoporosis causes the bones to lose their mineral density to an extent where even a minor fall or bump may result in a fracture. It affects 1 in every 3 women and 1 in 5 men above 50 years of age.

Osteoporosis and broken bones impart serious health concerns with their debilitating pain and disabilities in carrying out everyday tasks. It can also be life-threatening. However, with the right treatment, the ill effects might be reversed.

Risk Factors for Osteoporosis

Some of the common risk factors for osteoporosis are:
  • Sedentary lifestyle
  • Smoking or drinking
  • Early menopause
  • Underweight/ reduced nutritional content
  • Family history of osteoporosis
  • Increased fractures after 50 years of age
  • Loss of height or stooped posture
  • Conditions like diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, or digestive ailments
  • Excessive use of steroids - glucocorticoids

WOD - The History

Osteoporosis lacked global recognition as a major disease until 1994. However, in 1998, the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) came into effect with the commitment of two prominent organizations - the European Foundation for Osteoporosis (EFFO - created in 1987) and the International Federation of Societies on Skeletal Diseases (IFSSD - created in 1995).
Advertisement

The International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) has maintained a pioneering leadership since then in supporting every event of World Osteoporosis Day (WOD). The organization strives to educate the public on the devastating nature of this bone disease.

The World Osteoporosis Day was included as a project of the National Osteoporosis Society on October 20, 1996, by endeavored support of the European Commission in the United Kingdom.

In addition, the UN's World Health Organization (WHO) also co-sponsored WOD with the IOF in the late 90s.

Events of World Osteoporosis Day

One of the crucial events of WOD is evaluating bone density all over the world. Alongside, various fun-events are also organized on a global day to attract the awareness of millions.

The day not only invites the public the time to learn about osteoporosis but also celebrate good bone health and realize their value.

Key Messages

  • Osteoporosis is a global health problem.
  • It frequently causes pain, stooped or hunched posture, and height loss when the condition affects the spines.
  • Hip fracture renders total dependency in 33% of patients.
  • Even a single fracture flares the risk of subsequent fractures.

Global Initiatives for Bone Health

Several set-ups organize the World Osteoporosis Day campaign by hosting an event, scientific meeting, social media campaign, or debuting a new publication. This year, 2021, the K J Somaiya College of Physiotherapy, dept. of musculoskeletal physiotherapy organized events like cooking and exercise competitions for strong bones to embrace WOD.

Other institutes - KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research, KLE Dr. Prabhakar Kore Hospital & MRC, and JN Medical College, Belagavi have hosted Free Bone Mineral Densitometry and Arthritis free checkup camp from 12-10 2021 till 20-10-2021.

The National Osteoporosis Foundation also hosts a major announcement on October 20, 2021, at 12:00 pm ET. Other virtual events include:
  • An informational conversation with Debra Atkinson, founder of Flipping50, on October 20, 2021, at 2 pm ET, concerning the myth of slowed metabolism at menopause
  • A live cooking demo with Regina Ragone, Culinary Nutritionist MS, RD, CDN, who is set to feature recipes from NOF's Healthy Bones, Build Them for Life® - The Food-for-Bones Cookbook on October 20, 2021, at 6 pm ET.

You can be a Part too!

Join NOF and several other organizations throughout the globe in nurturing the idea of better bone health and fighting off osteoporosis on this World Osteoporosis Day.

Wear your whites to allure the attention of the annual event and spread the word in a simple conversation or through social media, or a blog post. This may help and encourage others to understand the risk of the disease and lead healthy lives.

Tips for Healthy Bones

Myths & Facts on Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis is a serious bone disorder. It is estimated that around 12.3 million Europeans who are at high risk for are osteoporotic fractures are left untreated. Moreover, only 20% of osteoporotic fractures are diagnosed or treated for osteoporosis globally.

Some of the common myths adjoining the rates of osteoporosis are the following:

Myth - Calcium cuts the risk of osteoporosis.
Fact - Although calcium is vital to bone health, it is not the sole determining factor for osteoporosis.

Myth - Osteoporosis is a normal process of aging.
Fact - Although common in old age, osteoporosis is rather a serious condition and not a normal part of aging. It occurs because of bone loss.

Myth - Osteoporosis is caused by osteopenia (low bone mass).
Fact - Osteopenia may impact osteoporosis but it is not established that osteopenia will always cause osteoporosis.

Myth - Osteoporosis affects everyone across the globe.
Fact - Osteoporosis is not universal and different countries have varied rates of osteoporosis cases depending on several determining factors like hormones and medical history.

Myth - Women suffer from osteoporosis only after menopause.
Fact - Osteoporosis may affect at any stage depending on several precipitating factors.

Myth - Osteoporosis occurs due to a lack of estrogen
Fact - Despite women being commonly affected by osteoporosis, it is not directly linked to lower estrogen levels.

Myth - Other health problems are not associated with osteoporosis.
Fact - Osteoporosis is not an isolated condition and several diseases like metabolic disorders, low muscle strength, blood pressure, and cardiovascular ailments may contribute to osteoporosis.

References:
  1. World Osteoporosis Day - (https://www.nhp.gov.in/world-osteoporosis-day_pg)
  2. ABOUT OSTEOPOROSIS - (https://www.worldosteoporosisday.org/about-osteoporosis)
  3. EVENTS - (https://www.worldosteoporosisday.org/events)
  4. World Osteoporosis Day 2021 - (https://physiotherapy.somaiya.edu.in/en/view-events/1196)
  5. CHECK-UP CAMP - (https://www.worldosteoporosisday.org/event/check-camp-2021-10-13)
  6. World Osteoporosis Day Events - (https://www.bonetalk.org/articles/world-osteoporosis-day-events)


Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Flu and Heart Disease: Here's Why You Should Get Your Flu Sh...

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Health Benefits of Sea Buckthorn
Health Benefits of Sea Buckthorn
Contraceptive Pills in Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Curtail Type 2 Diabetes Risk
Contraceptive Pills in Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Curtail Type 2 Diabetes Risk
Mushroom May Help Cut Down the Odds of Developing Depression
Mushroom May Help Cut Down the Odds of Developing Depression
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Fracture Rickets Osteoporosis Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis Lifestyle And Osteoporosis Kyphosis Colle’s Fracture Fracture Neck of Femur Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises Screening for Osteoporosis 

Recommended Reading
Quiz on Osteoporosis
Quiz on Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis is a debilitating condition that affects all the bones. However, the bones of the hip, ...
Home Remedies for Osteoporosis
Home Remedies for Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis can be prevented with the help of changes in lifestyle or diet. Calcium, vitamin D, ......
New Update on Osteoporosis Management in Postmenopausal Women
New Update on Osteoporosis Management in Postmenopausal Women
The recommendations made in the updated osteoporosis management position statement for ......
Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises
Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises
Understanding the basics about our back and our posture is very important in preventing back pain an...
Colle’s Fracture
Colle’s Fracture
Colles fracture or broken wrist is a wrist fracture, which occurs within an inch of the wrist joint....
Fracture
Fracture
A fracture is a condition where the continuity of the bone is lost. Majority of bone fractures occur...
Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis
Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis
Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis is a disease of unknown cause, where bizarre thickening of the corti...
Kyphosis
Kyphosis
Kyphosis is a spinal disorder, which is derived from Greek word – 'kyphos' which means bowed or ben...
Lifestyle And Osteoporosis
Lifestyle And Osteoporosis
Encyclopedia section of medindia briefly explains about Lifestyle and Osteoporosis...
Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis is a bone disease that leads to an increased risk of fractures. The bone mass is reduce...
Rickets
Rickets
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about Rickets...
Screening for Osteoporosis
Screening for Osteoporosis
The risk of suffering from osteoporotic fractures is 30-50% in women and 15 to 30% in men. Osteoporo...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close