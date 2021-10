World Osteoporosis Day 2021 – “Serve Up Bone Strength”

Risk Factors for Osteoporosis

Sedentary lifestyle

Smoking or drinking

Early menopause

Underweight/ reduced nutritional content

Family history of osteoporosis

Increased fractures after 50 years of age

Loss of height or stooped posture

Conditions like diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, or digestive ailments

Excessive use of steroids - glucocorticoids

WOD - The History

Advertisement

Events of World Osteoporosis Day

Key Messages

Osteoporosis is a global health problem.

It frequently causes pain, stooped or hunched posture, and height loss when the condition affects the spines.

Hip fracture renders total dependency in 33% of patients.

Even a single fracture flares the risk of subsequent fractures.

Global Initiatives for Bone Health

An informational conversation with Debra Atkinson, founder of Flipping50, on October 20, 2021, at 2 pm ET, concerning the myth of slowed metabolism at menopause

A live cooking demo with Regina Ragone, Culinary Nutritionist MS, RD, CDN, who is set to feature recipes from NOF's Healthy Bones, Build Them for Life® - The Food-for-Bones Cookbook on October 20, 2021, at 6 pm ET.

You can be a Part too!

Tips for Healthy Bones

Be proactive and get tested for bone density

Learn the contributing foods that would fetch bone-healthy nutrients

Ensure consumption of vitamin D, calcium, and proteins for improving bone health

Engage in regular exercises like muscle-strengthening, balance training, and weight-bearing

Maintain a healthy weight

Quit sedentary lifestyle, smoking, and drinking

Myths & Facts on Osteoporosis

World Osteoporosis Day - (https://www.nhp.gov.in/world-osteoporosis-day_pg) ABOUT OSTEOPOROSIS - (https://www.worldosteoporosisday.org/about-osteoporosis) EVENTS - (https://www.worldosteoporosisday.org/events) World Osteoporosis Day 2021 - (https://physiotherapy.somaiya.edu.in/en/view-events/1196) CHECK-UP CAMP - (https://www.worldosteoporosisday.org/event/check-camp-2021-10-13) World Osteoporosis Day Events - (https://www.bonetalk.org/articles/world-osteoporosis-day-events)

Osteoporosis and broken bones impart serious health concerns with their debilitating pain and disabilities in carrying out everyday tasks. It can also beHowever, with the right treatment, the ill effects might be reversed.Some of the common risk factors for osteoporosis are:Osteoporosis lacked global recognition as a major disease until 1994. However, in 1998, thecame into effect with the commitment of two prominent organizations - the European Foundation for Osteoporosis (EFFO - created in 1987) and the International Federation of Societies on Skeletal Diseases (IFSSD - created in 1995).The International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) has maintainedThe organization strives to educate the public on the devastating nature of this bone disease.The World Osteoporosis Day was included as a project of the National Osteoporosis Society on October 20, 1996, by endeavored support of the European Commission in the United Kingdom.In addition, the UN's World Health Organization (WHO) also co-sponsored WOD with the IOF in the late 90s.One of the crucial events of WOD isAlongside, various fun-events are also organized on a global day to attract the awareness of millions.The day not only invites the public the time to learn about osteoporosis but also celebrate good bone health and realize their value.Several set-ups organize the World Osteoporosis Day campaign by hosting an event, scientific meeting, social media campaign, or debuting a new publication. This year, 2021, thedept. of musculoskeletal physiotherapy organized events like cooking and exercise competitions for strong bones to embrace WOD.Other institutes - KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research, KLE Dr. Prabhakar Kore Hospital & MRC, and JN Medical College, Belagavi have hostedfrom 12-10 2021 till 20-10-2021.The National Osteoporosis Foundation also hosts a major announcement on October 20, 2021, at 12:00 pm ET. Other virtual events include:Join NOF and several other organizations throughout the globe inand fighting off osteoporosis on this World Osteoporosis Day.Wear your whites to allure the attention of the annual event and spread the word in a simple conversation or through social media, or a blog post. This may help and encourage others to understand the risk of the disease and lead healthy lives.Osteoporosis is a serious bone disorder. It is estimated that around 12.3 million Europeans who are at high risk for are osteoporotic fractures are left untreated. Moreover, only 20% of osteoporotic fractures are diagnosed or treated for osteoporosis globally.Some of the common myths adjoining the rates of osteoporosis are the following:- Calcium cuts the risk of osteoporosis.- Although calcium is vital to bone health, it is not the sole determining factor for osteoporosis.- Osteoporosis is a normal process of aging.- Although common in old age, osteoporosis is rather a serious condition and not a normal part of aging. It occurs because of bone loss - Osteoporosis is caused by osteopenia (low bone mass).- Osteopenia may impact osteoporosis but it is not established that osteopenia will always cause osteoporosis.- Osteoporosis affects everyone across the globe.- Osteoporosis is not universal and different countries have varied rates of osteoporosis cases depending on several determining factors like hormones and medical history.- Women suffer from osteoporosis only after menopause.- Osteoporosis may affect at any stage depending on several precipitating factors.- Osteoporosis occurs due to a lack of estrogen- Despite women being commonly affected by osteoporosis, it is not directly linked to lower estrogen levels.- Other health problems are not associated with osteoporosis.- Osteoporosis is not an isolated condition and several diseases like metabolic disorders , low muscle strength, blood pressure , and cardiovascular ailments may contribute to osteoporosis.Source: Medindia