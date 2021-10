Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2021 – It’s Time to RISE

Breast Cancer

Global burden

In 2020 more than 2.3 million women across the globe were diagnosed with breast cancer and 685,000 died

About 13% women have a chance of being diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime

It represented about 12 percent of all new cancer cases and 25 percent of all cancers in women

Breast cancer gives the lost disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) to women globally than any other type of cancer

Approximately 0.5-1% of breast cancers occur in men

Breast cancer incidence has increased by more than 20% and mortality has increased by 14%

On average, every 2 minutes a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States

For every minute 1,400 women die every day globally from breast cancer

Survival of breast cancer after diagnosis ranges from more than 90% in high-income countries, to 66% in India and 40% in South Africa.

Interesting Facts

Breast cancer has been called the "nun's disease" because a woman's risk of getting breast cancer increases with the number of menstrual cycles she experiences.

Breast cancer is more common in the left breast than the right

Shift work may increase the risk of breast cancer

Having a male relative who had breast cancer also increases the chance of getting breast cancer

There is no evidence of a connection between using underwire bra and breast cancer

In ancient times, a mixture of cow's brain and wasp dung were applied to breast tumours for four days.

Who is at risk?

Being a woman

Getting older - 80% of breast cancers occur in women over the age of 50. Most men who get breast cancer are over 60.

A family history of breast cancer

Know your symptoms

Swelling of all or part of a breast (even if no lump is felt)

Skin dimpling (sometimes looking like an orange peel)

Breast or nipple pain

Nipple retraction (turning inward)

Nipple or breast skin that is red, dry, flaking or thickened

Nipple discharge (other than breast milk)

Lump or swelling under the arm or around the collar bone

How should a breast self-exam be performed?

Treatment

