Bone Loss can be Managed Efficiently After Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (HSCT)

Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT), a common therapy for patients with malignant and non-malignant hematological diseases results in one of the most significant long-term consequences - impaired bone health.



The review by the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) expert Working Group on Cancer and Bone Disease has outlined the major factors affecting bone health in HSCT patients , as published in the Journal of Bone Oncology.



This Executive Summary provides expert guidance for the monitoring, evaluation and treatment of bone loss in these patients, thereby giving a helpful management algorithm and succinct key guidance based on the working group's expert opinion.



‘As impaired bone health stands as the most significant long-term consequence in HSCT patients, the International Osteoporosis Foundation guides bone assessment, management, and treatment as well as dietary and lifestyle recommendations to overcome these serious problems.’

"This concise summary aims to encourage and assist haematologists and oncologists in addressing osteoporosis and fracture prevention in their hematopoietic stem cell transplantation patients. The 'check list' includes bone mineral density examination, evaluation of clinical risk factors, and general dietary and physical activity measures, with appropriate application of osteoporosis pharmacotherapies in those who are found to be at increased high risk of fracture," says Professor René Rizzoli, Chair of the IOF Cancer and Bone Working Group and Emeritus Professor of Medicine at the University Hospitals of Geneva, Switzerland.



"Unfortunately, too many hematopoietic stem cell transplantation recipients are not being monitored and treated for bone fragility, despite the fact that poor bone health is a significant comorbidity post-HSCT. We therefore urge all physicians who care for HSCT recipients to take action to protect their patients' long-term bone health. It is important to keep in mind that fragility fractures can be severely debilitating, with resulting loss of physical independence and quality of life," says Professor Nicholas Harvey, Chair of the IOF Committee of Scientific Advisors and Professor of Rheumatology and Clinical Epidemiology at the MRC Lifecourse Epidemiology Unit, University of Southampton, UK.



