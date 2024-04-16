Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Krishanga. (2024, April 16). World Hemophilia Day: A Celebration of Equity and Awareness . Medindia. Retrieved on Apr 16, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-hemophilia-day-a-celebration-of-equity-and-awareness-215460-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Krishanga. "World Hemophilia Day: A Celebration of Equity and Awareness". Medindia. Apr 16, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-hemophilia-day-a-celebration-of-equity-and-awareness-215460-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Krishanga. "World Hemophilia Day: A Celebration of Equity and Awareness". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-hemophilia-day-a-celebration-of-equity-and-awareness-215460-1.htm. (accessed Apr 16, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Krishanga. 2024. World Hemophilia Day: A Celebration of Equity and Awareness. Medindia, viewed Apr 16, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-hemophilia-day-a-celebration-of-equity-and-awareness-215460-1.htm.