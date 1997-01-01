Drugs for Hemophilia

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Hemophilia. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Hemophilia Anti-Inhibitor Coagulant Complex- Vapor Heated Anti-Inhibitor Coagulant Complex- Vapor Heated is a freeze-dried sterile human plasma fraction with clotting factor, prescribed for bleeding episodes or to cover surgical interventions in hemophilia A and hemophilia B patients. Emicizumab-kxwh Emicizumab-kxwh is a –modified humanized monoclonal antibody which is prescribed to prevent or minimize the frequency of bleeding episodes in adults and children suffering from congenital factor VIII deficiency (known as hemophilia A), who have developed factor VIII inhibitors. Patients with hemophilia A have a missing clotting factor (factor VIII). These individuals are administered the factor VIII as an injection. Unfortunately, some individuals develop factor VIII inhibitors, which does not allow factor VIII to act. Emicizumab-kxwh links the clotting factors activated IXA and X and thus replaces the function of the factor VIII, and ensures the normal clotting of blood Moroctocog Alpha Moroctocog Alpha is an antihemophilic factor, prescribed for preventing bleeding episodes in patients with hemophilia A.