Drugs for Hemophilia

Emicizumab-kxwh is a –modified humanized monoclonal antibody which is prescribed to prevent or minimize the frequency of bleeding
episodes in adults and children suffering from congenital factor VIII deficiency (known as hemophilia A), who have developed factor VIII inhibitors.
Patients with hemophilia A have a missing clotting factor (factor VIII). These individuals are administered the factor VIII as an injection. Unfortunately, some individuals develop factor VIII inhibitors, which does not allow factor VIII to act.
Emicizumab-kxwh links the clotting factors activated IXA and X and thus replaces the function of the factor VIII, and ensures the normal clotting of blood
.