medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drugs
  3. Medical Condition

Drugs for Hemophilia

Email bookmark
Font : A-A+

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Hemophilia. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Hemophilia

Anti-Inhibitor Coagulant Complex- Vapor Heated

Anti-Inhibitor Coagulant Complex- Vapor Heated is a freeze-dried sterile human plasma fraction with clotting factor, prescribed for bleeding episodes or to cover surgical interventions in hemophilia A and hemophilia B patients.

Emicizumab-kxwh

Emicizumab-kxwh is a –modified humanized monoclonal antibody which is prescribed to prevent or minimize the frequency of bleeding episodes in adults and children suffering from congenital factor VIII deficiency (known as hemophilia A), who have developed factor VIII inhibitors. Patients with hemophilia A have a missing clotting factor (factor VIII). These individuals are administered the factor VIII as an injection. Unfortunately, some individuals develop factor VIII inhibitors, which does not allow factor VIII to act. Emicizumab-kxwh links the clotting factors activated IXA and X and thus replaces the function of the factor VIII, and ensures the normal clotting of blood.

Moroctocog Alpha

Moroctocog Alpha is an antihemophilic factor, prescribed for preventing bleeding episodes in patients with hemophilia A.
Hemophilia

Hemophilia

Hemophilia is a rare single gene, X- linked disorder, which tends to run in families.
About - Support Groups - Reference -


Related Links

Show More Related Topics

Drugs A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Drugs Search

Pharma Links

Drug Database / All About Drugs

Drug Information
Drug Toxicity
Drug Price List
Drugs - Side Effects
How To Take Drugs
Drugs by Medical Conditions
Therapeutic Classification of Drugs
ICD Codes for Drugs
Drugs by Specialty
Health Conditions Due to Drugs
Drug Interaction with Foods

FDA Drug Informations

FDA Approved Drugs
FDA Drug Safety Labeling Changes
FDA Drug Recalls

Pharma General Information

Pharmaceutical Councils
Pharmaceutical Journals
Pharmaceutical Organisations
Major Associations
Pharmaceutical Company Addresses
Pharmaceutical Consultants
Pharmaceutical Analytical_laboratories
Pharmaceutical, Drug ,Chemist Association - India
Pharma Colleges
Drug Information and Price List Widget
Indian Drug Manufacturers

E-pharma updates

R&D In Pharmaceutical Industries
Drug Price In India
Drugs & Cosmetic Act, 1940
Exim Statistics
Drug Policy
Prescription Drug Price list
Indian Pharmaceutical Industries
Adverse Drug Reaction

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.