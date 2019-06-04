World Health Day - Universal Health Coverage for All by 2030

‘Almost half the world’s population do not have access to comprehensive healthcare services and all UN member states have come together and agreed to try and achieve ‘universal health coverage for all by 2030’ in their respective countries as part of the Sustainable Development Goals.’

Primary Aims of the World Health Day Campaign - Universal Health Coverage

Advocating for equal health care access to all anywhere in the world despite socioeconomic status, gender or race

Reminding health care personnel about their duty to interact with policymakers and make them aware of health and social issues that need to be addressed particularly at the primary care level

Government officials and health ministers can avail this opportunity to recognize key gaps in the healthcare system and address them as well as highlight the achievements and progress of their programs so far



The WHO releases the World Health Statistics Report every year and the publication contains health indicators covering newborn and child health, maternal health, mental health, non-communicable diseases, and environmental threats such as climate change, and also data on universal health coverage programs in each region and country

Role of Key Players in Achieving Universal Health Coverage

General public should be aware of their health rights and liaise with the local health care system to get information on prevention and treatment of various conditions as well as highlight the problems faced by the community on social and mass media for timely action by the administration

Importance of Primary Health Care To Achieve Universal Health Coverage

Affordable healthcare is a basic human right

Primary health care i.e. the first level of patient interaction with the health system including basic treatment, vaccinations, family planning and nutritional advice, rehabilitation as well as palliative care should be well equipped and staffed and close to where people live and work

Primary health-care workers know the cultures and traditions of the community, know their patient's health history and have a trusted relationship with their patients and are a key part of achieving the goal of universal health coverage

Effective primary health care set up particularly in rural areas is key to helping nations achieving universal health coverage

A strong primary health care set-up improves the health outcomes of patients and is cost effective

The goal of primary health care is about improving the physical, mental and social health of the community and caring for its people rather than just treat symptoms or disease

Primary health care personnel are critical during outbreaks or emergencies as the local population trusts them and heeds their advice

Achieving universal health coverage is possible and it is the responsibility of the people involved to make it happen

History of 'Health for ALL'

History of World Health Day

Summary

Although, the last 50 years has seen some rapid advancements and increase in the wealth of the people but millions in the world continue to have. https://www.medindia.net/patientinfo/health-disparities.htm To Know More About Health Disparities The poor, if they have a healthis left to die and for the less affordable the choice is often between health care and other daily expenses such as food and clothing.WHO as an organization has believed strongly in creating 'Universal health coverage' in all their partner countries. The key to achieving it is by ensuring that everyone can obtain the care they need, when they need it and right in the heart of the community.The principle of 'Universal health coverage' is based on equity in health-care services for all the individuals of the world. This can only happen if the economies are healthy and are able to sustain the costs.the general population about what universal health coverage means -All of us including the general public, health care personnel, media and the policymakers should do our part in making universal health coverage a reality.Halfdan Mahler who was the Director General of the World Health Organisation from 1973-1983 defined 'Health For All' in 1981, as follows:means that health is to be brought within the reach of everyone in a given country. And by "health" is meant a personal state of well being, not just the availability of health services - a state of health that enables a person to lead a socially and economically productive life. Health For All implies the removal of the obstacles to health - that is to say, the elimination of malnutrition, ignorance, contaminated drinking water and unhygienic housing - quite as much as it does the solution of purely medical problems such as a lack of doctors, hospital beds, drugs and vaccines.The adoption of Health For All by government, implies a commitment to promote the advancement of all citizens on a broad front of development and a resolution to encourage the individual citizen to achieve a higher quality of life.The rate of progress will depend on the political will. The World Health Assembly believes that, given a high degree of determination, Health For All could be attained by the year 2000. That target date is a challenge to all WHO's Member States.The World Health Organization (WHO) is the chief health arm of the United Nations. The WHO held its First World Health Assembly in 1948 where it was decided to celebrate 7th April each as the World Health Day starting from 1950. It marks the establishment of the WHO's and each year the organization takes up a current global health issue to address during its annual campaign.The World Health Day is a momentous occasion and huge opportunity for all of us to cometogether to spread the message of equal and affordable health care to all in order to improve the health of the individual as well as the society, not to mention the economic health of the nation.