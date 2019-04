Women’s Eye Health and Safety Month

Every year April is dedicated to Women's Eye Health and Safety and the stress is on educating women about preserving their vision. One in four women in the developed world has not had an eye examination in the last 2 years. So, its time to prevent blindness among women.

April is the month fortoo and the theme of this day dominates the month, however some other important health issues need similar platforms and this is one such issue that needs attention.The story is similar in other parts of the world including largely populated countries like China and India. In some of the developing countries women seldom visit a doctor, leave alone getting their eyes checked regularly and this is due to the high cost of medical care that is not affordable. In fact the theme for the World Health Day of 2019 is providing universal healthcare by 2030 Other than the longer life expectancy and hormonal issues, factors like age, smoking, poor nutrition and obesity will also cause visual impairment.Surge of hormones during pregnancy may lead to conditions like dry eye , refractive errors, diabetic retinopathy retinal detachment due to high blood pressure, and puffy eyelids. Pregnant women should be cautious and look for symptoms that may cause permanent damage. Additionally women also tend to get treated more for various forms of cancer which again may impair the vision.Women are also more prone to autoimmune diseases like lupus, Sjögren's syndrome and hyperthyroiditis which may also affect their vision, according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology.The following are a few recommendations to maintain good eye health and prevent vision loss in the future:Though most of the eye diseases do not have cures, early detection and prevention is possible and the effects can be significantly lessened. An online survey conducted byhas found that one in four women have not got their eyes examined for two years. The reasons cited by them include cost, transportation issues and not being able to take time off to visit a doctor.Additional findings from the survey that cause a great deal of concern include:It is recommended that all women at least by the age of 40 should start undergoing comprehensive eye exams. Eye exams should become a routine at the earliest possible. Treatment and care routine recommended by the specialist should be diligently followed. Dilated eye exams should be done to detect certain conditions like macular degeneration Asian and Hispanic women are more prone to dry eye and should have a discussion with their specialist regarding care and treatment for the syndrome. Pregnant women, particularly those diagnosed with diabetes, should consult their eye doctor regularly without fail.A diet that is rich in vitamin C, vitamin E, beta carotene, lutein, zeaxanthin, zinc and omega-3 fatty acids is recommended. Those diagnosed with vision problems should discuss the recommended diet plan with the consulting doctor.This April, it is time for all women to know the facts, understand the risks and seek guidance appropriately.Source: Medindia