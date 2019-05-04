Too Much Sugar is Bad for Your Mood

‘Is sugar bad for you mental health? Yes, eating too much sugar can affect your mood and make you less alert and more tired in just one hour after consumption.’

sugar consumption has virtually no effect on mood, regardless of how much sugar is consumed or whether people engage in demanding activities after taking it

people who consumed sugar felt more tired and less alert than those who had not

the idea of a 'sugar rush' is a myth without any truth behind it

Sugar does not improve mood and it can make people less alert and more tired after its consumption - according to a new study by the University of Warwick, the Humboldt University of Berlin, and Lancaster University.The research team set out to examine the myth of the 'sugar rush': can sugar really put you in a better mood? Using data collected from 31 published studies involving almost 1300 adults, Dr Konstantinos Mantantzis at Humboldt University of Berlin, Dr Sandra Sünram-Lea at Lancaster University, and Dr Friederike Schlaghecken and Professor Elizabeth Maylor in the University of Warwick's Department of Psychology investigated the effect of sugar on various aspects of mood, including anger, alertness, depression, and fatigue.They also considered how factors such as the quantity and type of sugar consumed might affect mood, and whether engaging in demanding mental and physical activities made any difference.Using data collected from 31 studies, the researchers discovered that sugar consumption does not have a beneficial effect on mood. Instead,The research team found that :Professor Elizabeth Maylor, from the University of Warwick, commented:Dr. Konstantinos Mantantzis, from Humboldt University of Berlin, who led the study, said:Dr. Sandra Sünram-Lea added:Source: Eurekalert