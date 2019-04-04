Irritable Bowel Syndrome Awareness Month – Let Us Speak Out

Highlights
:
- April is irritable
bowel syndrome (IBS) awareness month that aims to raise awareness about this condition, remove
associated stigma by urging persons with IBS to speak out and to help them
cope with IBS
- IBS is a
condition characterized by chronic, recurrent abdominal discomfort and
bowel problems. These include abdominal pain, bloating, constipation,
diarrhea, or a combination of these symptoms in varying degrees
- If not recognized
and treated appropriately, it can seriously affect a person's physical and mental well being, not to
mention disrupting their relationships and limiting their potential and
productivity
Irritable
bowel syndrome (IBS) awareness month observed in the month of April aims
to raise awareness about this condition, remove associated stigma by urging
persons with IBS to speak out and to help them cope with IBS.
History of
IBS Awareness
IBS Awareness Month is sponsored by the International
Foundation for Functional Gastrointestinal Disorder (IFFGD), which is a not for
profit organization committed to helping persons with Irritable bowel syndrome
.
The month of April was decided to be observed as IBS
Awareness Month in 1997.
An oft-repeated
theme used in this awareness campaign is 'Don't Suffer In Silence
'.
‘Patients with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) have bowel discomfort almost daily but the severity and frequency of IBS symptoms vary from person to person. Unless treated, this condition impacts a person’s physical and emotional health. Therefore, let us come together to raise awareness about IBS and improve the lives of people suffering from it.’
The designated color of the IBS awareness ribbon is
periwinkle,
and is supposed to be worn on the left lapel.
Why is
Raising IBS Awareness Important?
- Makes public
aware of symptoms and encourages them to seek medical advice
- Reduces the
stigma associated with the condition so that patients feel comfortable
talking about their symptoms
- Helps increase
research on the topic aimed at better treatment options and favorable
outcomes for the patient
What We Can
Do to Raise Awareness About IBS
- Download the IBS
awareness poster from the IFFGD site and share widely on social media such
as Twitter and Facebook
- Persons with IBS
can share their stories on social media to inspire other patients and
their families
- Make a personal
contribution or collect money to donate to the IBS awareness campaign
- Display
educational messages about IBS in hospitals and clinics to raise awareness
among the public
- Distribute IBS
information leaflets to the public at prominent locations in your
neighborhood such as parks, malls and libraries
- Wear the IBS
awareness ribbon to show your solidarity for the campaign or dress in
periwinkle blue on any day during the month
- Print and visual
media must carry prominent and catchy messages about IBS to educate the
public and organize discussions and talks by subject experts to dispel
myths and misconceptions about the condition
- Hospitals and
clinics should offer free check-up for persons having IBS to encourage
them to seek medical advice
- Governments and
health officials should recognize this common condition and ensure
affordable and accessible healthcare for all persons with IBS
Key Facts
& Figures about
IBS
- It is a common condition; 10-23
percent of global population have IBS
- Many persons with
IBS are not aware of their condition and don't seek treatment
- IBS is associated
with social stigma making things more difficult for these patients
- Over 30 million
persons are affected in the US alone
- It affects
persons of all ages from children to older adults
- Females are
affected more than males (2 out
of 3 cases)
- IBS is a chronic
condition and has no cure
- Stress and
anxiety can make symptoms worse
- Symptoms can be
successfully controlled helping the patient to live life normally
Living &
Coping with
IBS
- Read about the
condition and know more about various treatment options
- Seek medical
advice from a specialist and get a proper diagnosis
- Take medications
as prescribed
- Make dietary and
lifestyle changes that work for you such as whole wheat bread, dry fruits
except raisins, steamed vegetables, brown rice, bananas, peppermint and
fennel seeds
- Consult your
doctor about the low FODMAP diet
i.e Fermentable, Oligosaccharides
(like fructans, and galactans), Di-saccharides (like fructose and
glucose) and Polyols (like mannitol, maltitol, sorbitol, xylitol, and
isomalt).
- Avoid foods that
trigger symptoms (maintain a food diary)
- Practice
relaxation and deep breathing to relieve stress
- See a therapist
for counseling to help cope with anxiety symptoms
Summary
Irritable bowel syndrome awareness month observed in April
aims to raise awareness about this common but little spoken about condition and
helps people suffering
from this condition. A survey that was taken between 2007-2016 showed that much
more needs to be done to support patients with IBS receive suitable treatment
and help them lead a normal and productive life.
Source: Medindia