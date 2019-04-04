Irritable Bowel Syndrome Awareness Month – Let Us Speak Out

‘Patients with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) have bowel discomfort almost daily but the severity and frequency of IBS symptoms vary from person to person. Unless treated, this condition impacts a person’s physical and emotional health. Therefore, let us come together to raise awareness about IBS and improve the lives of people suffering from it.’

Why is Raising IBS Awareness Important?

Makes public aware of symptoms and encourages them to seek medical advice

Reduces the stigma associated with the condition so that patients feel comfortable talking about their symptoms

Helps increase research on the topic aimed at better treatment options and favorable outcomes for the patient

What We Can Do to Raise Awareness About IBS

Download the IBS awareness poster from the IFFGD site and share widely on social media such as Twitter and Facebook

Persons with IBS can share their stories on social media to inspire other patients and their families

Make a personal contribution or collect money to donate to the IBS awareness campaign

Display educational messages about IBS in hospitals and clinics to raise awareness among the public

Distribute IBS information leaflets to the public at prominent locations in your neighborhood such as parks, malls and libraries

Wear the IBS awareness ribbon to show your solidarity for the campaign or dress in periwinkle blue on any day during the month

Print and visual media must carry prominent and catchy messages about IBS to educate the public and organize discussions and talks by subject experts to dispel myths and misconceptions about the condition

Hospitals and clinics should offer free check-up for persons having IBS to encourage them to seek medical advice

Governments and health officials should recognize this common condition and ensure affordable and accessible healthcare for all persons with IBS

Key Facts & Figures about IBS

It is a common condition ; 10-23 percent of global population have IBS

Many persons with IBS are not aware of their condition and don't seek treatment

IBS is associated with social stigma making things more difficult for these patients

Over 30 million persons are affected in the US alone

It affects persons of all ages from children to older adults

Females are affected more than males (2 out of 3 cases)

IBS is a chronic condition and has no cure

Stress and anxiety can make symptoms worse

Symptoms can be successfully controlled helping the patient to live life normally

Living & Coping with IBS

Read about the condition and know more about various treatment options

Seek medical advice from a specialist and get a proper diagnosis

Take medications as prescribed

Make dietary and lifestyle changes that work for you such as whole wheat bread, dry fruits except raisins, steamed vegetables, brown rice, bananas, peppermint and fennel seeds

Consult your doctor about the low FODMAP diet i.e Fermentable, Oligosaccharides (like fructans, and galactans), Di-saccharides (like fructose and glucose) and Polyols (like mannitol, maltitol, sorbitol, xylitol, and isomalt).

Avoid foods that trigger symptoms (maintain a food diary)

Practice relaxation and deep breathing to relieve stress

See a therapist for counseling to help cope with anxiety symptoms

Summary

Irritable bowel syndrome awareness month observed in April aims to raise awareness about this common but little spoken about condition and helps people suffering from this condition. A survey that was taken between 2007-2016 showed that much more needs to be done to support patients with IBS receive suitable treatment and help them lead a normal and productive life.