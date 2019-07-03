medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Sugary Drinks can Increase Severity of Multiple Sclerosis Symptoms

by Iswarya on  March 7, 2019 at 10:35 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Consuming high amounts of soda or other sugar-sweetened beverages might worsen symptoms for people with multiple sclerosis, reports a new study. The findings of the study will be presented at the American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting.
Sugary Drinks can Increase Severity of Multiple Sclerosis Symptoms
Sugary Drinks can Increase Severity of Multiple Sclerosis Symptoms

Multiple sclerosis is a progressive and degenerative disease in which the immune system attacks nerves, producing a variety of neurological symptoms.

The study showed that participants who consumed the largest amounts of sugar-sweetened beverages were five times more likely to have a severe disability than people who seldom drank sugar-sweetened beverages and consume an average of seven calories of such drinks per day.

"MS patients often want to know how diet and specific foods can affect the progression of their disease," said Elisa Meier-Gerdingh from St. Josef Hospital in Germany.

The researchers considered 135 people with MS who completed the questionnaire about their diet.

The team chose to study the DASH diet as it is associated with lower risk of other chronic diseases, like high blood pressure, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, said Meier-Gerdingh.

The diet recommends whole grains, fruits and vegetables, low-fat dairy products, lean meats, poultry and fish, and nuts and legumes and limits foods that are high in saturated fat and sugar.

The study, presented at the American Academy of Neurology's 71st Annual Meeting in the US, showed that overall no link was found between what participants ate and their level of disability. Also, a total of 30 participants had a severe disability.

Additional studies are needed to evaluate whether sugar-sweetened beverages affect the course of the disease, the study noted.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Recommended Reading

Multiple Sclerosis Treatment and Modify

Multiple sclerosis is treated with drugs that modify the course of the disease, suppress immunity and relieve symptoms.

Cocoa May Help Reduce Chronic Fatigue in Multiple Sclerosis

Drinking a cup of cocoa every day can fight fatigue associated with multiple sclerosis (MS), a crippling neurological condition, according to a recent exploratory study.

More Summer Sun may Mean Lower Risk of Multiple Sclerosis

People living in areas where they are more exposed to the sun's rays are less likely to develop multiple sclerosis. The UV-B rays from the sun stimulate the production of vitamin D in the body which lowers the risk of MS.

Eat Fish to reduce Risk of Multiple Sclerosis

High fish intake at least once a week or 1 to 3 times per month and daily intake of fish oil supplements can reduce the risk of multiple sclerosis (MS). Salmon, sardines, albacore, tuna and lake trout are good sources of omega-3 fatty acids.

Autoimmune Disorders

Autoimmune disorders occur when the immune system fails to recognize the body as ‘self’ and attacks it.

Chemotherapy

‘Chemo’ means medicine or ‘drug’; ‘therapy’ means ‘treatment’. Chemotherapy refers to the use of cytotoxic drugs in cancer treatment.

Chemotherapy Drugs

Chemotherapy drugs perform like ‘magic bullets’ to destroy cancer cells in the body.

Health Risks of Eating Pork

Pork is one of the most popular and widely consumed of all red meats but how healthy is it? Find out whether you can eat pork in any form.

Infectious Mononucleosis

Called also the kissing diesase, Mononucleosis is an infectious disease due to infection with the Epstein Barr virus of the herpes virus family.

Optic Neuritis

Optic neuritis is acute inflammation of the optic nerve. Optic nerve connects the eye to the brain and carries visual signals from the retina to the brain where it is received and interpreted.

Top 12 Healthy Beverages for Diabetics

Diabetic patients need not be wary of drinks. Milk, detox water, whey drink, smoothies, cocoa, herbs or dairy-based drinks offer a wide palette to relish.

More News on:

Chemotherapy Chemotherapy Drugs Infectious Mononucleosis Multiple Sclerosis Treatment and Modify Optic Neuritis Autoimmune Disorders Health Risks of Eating Pork Top 12 Healthy Beverages for Diabetics 

What's New on Medindia

Breast Cancer Screening using Mammogram

Health Disparities

Gamma Camera
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive