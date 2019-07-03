medindia
Mediterranean Diet Can Improve Endurance Exercise Performance Within Days

by Adeline Dorcas on  March 7, 2019 at 11:23 AM Diet & Nutrition News
Eating a Mediterranean diet can improve your endurance exercise performance within a few days, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition.
A team of researchers at Saint Louis University have found that eating a Mediterranean diet can improve athletes' endurance exercise performance after just four days.

In a small study, investigators found that participants ran a 5K six percent faster after eating a Mediterranean diet than after eating a Western diet. Researchers found no difference between the two diets in performance in anaerobic exercise tests.

The Mediterranean diet includes whole fruits and vegetables, nuts, olive oil, and whole grains, and avoids red and processed meats, dairy, trans and saturated fats and refined sugars.

By comparison, the Western diet is characterized by low intake of fruit, vegetables and unrefined or minimally processed oils and high intakes of trans and saturated fats, dairy, refined sugars, refined and highly processed vegetable oils, sodium and processed foods.

Senior researcher Edward Weiss, Ph.D., professor of nutrition and dietetics at SLU, says the Mediterranean diet is well-established as having numerous health benefits. He and his team hypothesized that the diet's anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, more alkaline pH and dietary nitrates might lead to improved exercise performance.

"Many individual nutrients in the Mediterranean diet improve exercise performance immediately or within a few days. Therefore, it makes sense that a whole dietary pattern that includes these nutrients is also quick to improve performance," Weiss said. "However, these benefits were also quickly lost when switching to the Western diet, highlighting the importance of long-term adherence to the Mediterranean diet."

The study enrolled seven women and four men in a randomized-sequence crossover study. The participants ran five kilometers on a treadmill on two occasions - once after four days on a Mediterranean diet and on another occasion after four days on a Western diet, with a period of nine to 16 days separating the two tests.

Weiss says the study found the 5K run time was six percent faster after the Mediterranean diet than the Western diet despite similar heart rates and ratings of perceived exertion.

"This study provides evidence that a diet that is known to be good for health is also good for exercise performance," Weiss said. "Like the general population, athletes and other exercise enthusiasts commonly eat unhealthy diets. Now they have an additional incentive to eat healthy."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Pre and Post Exercise Nutrition

Exercise is a draining process and the replenishment with raw materials has to come from a proper diet. Nourishing the body with wholesome food will make it grow stronger and fitter.

Mediterranean Diet Can Prevent Bone Loss in Osteoporosis Patients

Mediterranean diet can reduce bone loss in people with osteoporosis. Eating increased intake of fruits, vegetables, nuts, olive oil, unrefined cereals, and fish can increase bone density in the femoral neck.

Top Nutrition Tips for a Marathon Runner

Eat the right kind of foods choosing from these nutrition tips for the physical and mental preparation needed for endurance training as in marathon running, swimming and cycling.

New MedDairy Diet Can Boost Your Heart Health: Here's How

Good news to all yogurt and cheese lovers: Eating a MedDairy diet can offer surprising heart health benefits for thousands of people. Adding two to three servings of dairy products to your Mediterranean diet every day can boost your heart and ...

Atkins Diet

Atkins diet is a low carbohydrate diet and aids in weight loss. It was developed by Robert Atkins.

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Diet Pills

Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they achieve their objective of losing weight. Medical reviews are against the use of diet pills.

Low Carbohydrate Diet

A low carbohydrate diet helps achieve weight loss. It is a diet plan that restricts the carbohydrate intake.

Mediterranean Diet

Mediterranean diet has long been considered one of the healthiest diets on the planet. This diet plan discourages the use of saturated fats and hydrogenated oils while cooking meals.

Negative Calorie Diet

The History of dieting probably dates back to the year 1807. It was believed that King William suddenly felt the urge to lose weight after he found it difficult to ride his horse due to weight gain.

South Beach Diet

South Beach Diet plan originally developed to prevent heart disease, soon gained popularity as weight loss diet plan. This diet plan was developed by Dr.Arthur Agaston and Marie Almon.

The Cabbage Diet

The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

