New MedDairy Diet Can Boost Your Heart Health: Here’s How

‘Adding two to three servings of dairy products to your Mediterranean diet every day can boost your heart and cognitive health.’

Thousands of people can take heart as new research from the University of South Australia shows a- and it's even more effective than a low-fat diet., representing 31 percent of all global deaths. In Australia, it is the single leading cause of death in Australia, affecting 4.2 million Australians and killing one Australian every 12 minutes.as suitable food plans for those seeking to reduce their risk factors for cardiovascular disease. Similarly, theIn this UniSA study, the research team compared the health benefits of a MedDiet supplemented with two to three serves of dairy each day, and a generic low-fat diet.The results show that thePh.D. candidate Alexandra Wade says the new MedDairy diet challenges popular perceptions of what is considered healthy.Wade says.In Australia,, and they are still perceived as being healthy.Importantly, therecommended by Australia's national health bodies.includes extra virgin olive oil, fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, legumes, wholegrain breads, pastas and cereals, moderate consumption of fish and red wine, and low consumption of red meat, sweet and processed foods. It also includes 1-2 servings of dairy foods (700-820mg calcium), which is less than half the dairy recommended by the Australian National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) for older Australians.Wade says.In Australia, women up to age 50 years - and men up to age 70 years - should consume 1000mg per day of calcium per day and 1300mg thereafter, which is roughly between 3.5 and 4.5 serves a day.The, which means Australians can more sustainably meet their recommended daily nutrient intakes while also maintaining the significant health benefits offered through the MedDiet.."Source: Eurekalert