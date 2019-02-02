Higher consumption of fruits and vegetables can lower the risk of premature death in patients undergoing maintenance hemodialysis, reveals a new study.

Increasing Fruit and Vegetable Consumption Lowers Early Death Risk in Dialysis Patients

‘Fruit and vegetable consumption among the hemodialysis population is low. However, a higher intake of fruits and vegetables can lower the risk of early death in dialysis patients.’

The findings, which appear in an upcoming issue of the), suggest that more studies are needed to fine-tune dietary recommendations for patients with kidney failure.Higher fruit and vegetable intake is linked with lower cardiovascular and all-cause mortality in the general population, but kidney failure patients on hemodialysis are often discouraged from this type of diet due to its potential to cause a buildup of potassium (which is normally excreted in the urine).A team led by Giovanni Strippoli, MD, PhD, (Diaverum AB, Sweden and the University of Bari, Italy) Valeria Saglimbene, MScMed, and Germaine Wong, MBBS, PhD (University of Sydney School of Public Health, in Australia) designed a study to evaluate the association of fruit and vegetable intake with all-cause, cardiovascular, and non-cardiovascular mortality among adults treated with hemodialysis.said Dr. Saglimbene.In the study of 8,078 hemodialysis patients who completed food frequency questionnaires, only 4% of patients consumed at least 4 servings of fruits and vegetables per day as recommended in the general population.The team noted that there were 2,082 deaths (954 from cardiovascular causes) over a median follow-up of 2.7 years. Compared with patients who had 0-5.5 servings of combined fruits and vegetables per week, those who had 5.6-10 servings and those who had more than 10 servings had 10% and 20% lower risks of dying from any cause, respectively, as well as 12% and 23% lower risks of dying from non-cardiovascular causes.said Prof. Wong.added Prof. Strippoli.In an accompanying editorial, Ranjani Moorthi, MD, MPH, MS (Indiana University) noted that the findings may spur future studies.Source: Eurekalert