medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Increasing Fruit and Vegetable Consumption Lowers Early Death Risk in Dialysis Patients

by Hannah Joy on  February 2, 2019 at 11:44 AM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Higher consumption of fruits and vegetables can lower the risk of premature death in patients undergoing maintenance hemodialysis, reveals a new study.
Increasing Fruit and Vegetable Consumption Lowers Early Death Risk in Dialysis Patients
Increasing Fruit and Vegetable Consumption Lowers Early Death Risk in Dialysis Patients

The findings, which appear in an upcoming issue of the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (CJASN), suggest that more studies are needed to fine-tune dietary recommendations for patients with kidney failure.

Higher fruit and vegetable intake is linked with lower cardiovascular and all-cause mortality in the general population, but kidney failure patients on hemodialysis are often discouraged from this type of diet due to its potential to cause a buildup of potassium (which is normally excreted in the urine).

A team led by Giovanni Strippoli, MD, PhD, (Diaverum AB, Sweden and the University of Bari, Italy) Valeria Saglimbene, MScMed, and Germaine Wong, MBBS, PhD (University of Sydney School of Public Health, in Australia) designed a study to evaluate the association of fruit and vegetable intake with all-cause, cardiovascular, and non-cardiovascular mortality among adults treated with hemodialysis.

"Although diet is a key component of self-management and provides an important opportunity for a collaborative approach between patients and healthcare professionals to improve care, there is limited evidence on the impact of diet on patient-relevant outcomes," said Dr. Saglimbene.

In the study of 8,078 hemodialysis patients who completed food frequency questionnaires, only 4% of patients consumed at least 4 servings of fruits and vegetables per day as recommended in the general population.

The team noted that there were 2,082 deaths (954 from cardiovascular causes) over a median follow-up of 2.7 years. Compared with patients who had 0-5.5 servings of combined fruits and vegetables per week, those who had 5.6-10 servings and those who had more than 10 servings had 10% and 20% lower risks of dying from any cause, respectively, as well as 12% and 23% lower risks of dying from non-cardiovascular causes.

"These findings suggest that well-meaning guidance to limit fruit and vegetable intake to prevent higher dietary potassium load may deprive hemodialysis patients of the potential benefits of these foods; however, intervention trials of fruit and vegetable intake are needed to support dietary recommendations for hemodialysis patients," said Prof. Wong. "Future studies exploring the potential benefits of a whole dietary approach in the hemodialysis setting are also warranted and we aim to pursue them," added Prof. Strippoli.

In an accompanying editorial, Ranjani Moorthi, MD, MPH, MS (Indiana University) noted that the findings may spur future studies.

"The hope is this excellent cohort study will form the basis of well-designed randomized controlled trials to test the effects of fruits and vegetables in patients undergoing hemodialysis, so we, their nephrologists, along with renal dietitians, can provide the details of dietary guidance they deserve."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Recommended Reading

Dialysis

Dialysis is an artificial process for removing excess water and waste from the blood. Hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis are the types of dialysis.

Making Dialysis More Equitable and Sustainable

The focus of the dialysis reimbursement policies of many countries is skewed. This new study may help national governments across the globe to redesign their policies to make dialysis more equitable and sustainable.

Apixaban Blood Thinner Safer Than Warfarin in Dialysis Patients With Atrial Fibrillation

Dialysis patients with atrial fibrillation treated with apixaban blood thinner had a significantly lower risk of major bleeding with no difference in stroke found a recent study.

Elderly Patients on Kidney Dialysis More Likely to Have Dementia

Older kidney disease patients on dialysis are more likely to have dementia and Alzheimer's disease. Doctors should take extra efforts to monitor, and slow or prevent the cognitive decline among these older dialysis patients.

Acid Base Dietary Balance and its Influence on Our Health and Wellbeing

Our lifestyles and eating habits can lead to acid build up and push the body to an unhealthy state. Understanding alkaline body state is important for our long term health.

Acute Renal Failure

Acute renal failure is the sudden cessation of the functioning of kidneys, that can be due to reduced renal blood flow, damage to renal tissues.

Bereavement

Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

Fruits to Help Lower Blood Pressure

Top reasons why you should eat fruits to lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease. Antioxidants in fruits keep your blood pressure under control.

Nails - Health and Disease

Nail changes could indicate a health problem or a disease condition. Read more to know about what your nails say about your health.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Acute Renal Failure Dialysis Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Death Facts Bereavement The Acid-Alkaline balance, Diet and Health Acid Base Dietary Balance and its Influence on Our Health and Wellbeing Nails - Health and Disease Fruits to Help Lower Blood Pressure 

What's New on Medindia

Top 4 Benefits of Honey For Hair Growth

Consumption of Red Meat Increases Breast Cancer Risk

Exercise for Seniors
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive