Consuming a Mediterranean diet supplemented with extra-virgin oil or nuts can reduce the risk of developing heart disease in high-risk patients, according to a recent report published in the reputed journal(NEJM).

Mediterranean Diet Supplemented With Nuts or Extra-virgin Olive Oil Delays Onset of Heart Disease

Details of Study

The study was conducted across several centers in Spain. Over 7000 participants between the ages of 55 to 80 years (57% female) participated in the study, which began in 2009

between the ages of (57% female) participated in the study, which began in 2009 All the participants were healthy at the time of enrollment . However, they had risk factors for developing heart disease such as

. However, they such as Type 2 diabetes mellitus or any three of the following major risk factors namely

namely

High blood pressure



Smoking history



Being overweight or obese



Elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels



Low high-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels, or a



Family history of an early onset coronary artery disease

Participants were assigned to one of three diet groups namely -

namely - A Mediterranean diet group along with extra-virgin olive oil daily (study group)



A Mediterranean diet along with mixed nuts (walnuts, hazelnuts and almonds) (study group), or



A control group diet where the members were instructed to follow a low-fat diet

After 4.8 years the participants were followed up for occurrence of serious heart diseases such as heart attack and stroke

‘Persons at increased risk of developing heart disease can reduce their risk of heart attack or stroke by following a Mediterranean diet supplemented with either extra-virgin olive oil or nuts.’

Findings of the Study

A total of 288 cases of serious heart disease was reported among the participants in all the three diet groups

was reported among the participants in all the three diet groups Of the 288 cases of serious heart disease, there were

96 cases (3.8%) in the Mediterranean diet group supplemented with extra-virgin oil



83 cases (3.4%) in the Mediterranean diet group supplemented with mixed nuts and



109 (4.4%) cases in the control group who followed a low fat diet

The results were first published in 2013 in the NEJM but due to the identification of certain departures from the protocol of conducting a randomized controlled trial (a clinical study where participants are randomly assigned to either study or control groups to compare the effects of a specific treatment or intervention), this report was withdrawn

identification of certain (a clinical study where participants are randomly assigned to either study or control groups to compare the effects of a specific treatment or intervention), this Following reanalysis of data after excluding the 1588 participants whose assignment to the Mediterranean diet study group was suspected to have departed from trial protocol the report was once again republished in 2018

whose assignment to the Mediterranean diet study group was suspected to have departed from trial protocol the report was once again The results of the reanalysis revealed similar results as shown in the 2013 report

Results of Previous Studies on Mediterranean Diet

What is the Mediterranean Diet?

Cardiovascular disease - (http://www.who.int/cardiovascular_diseases/en/) Primary Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease with a Mediterranean Diet Supplemented with Extra-Virgin Olive Oil or Nuts - (https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa1800389)

Thus the study suggests that thethan among those assigned to a low-fat diet.In earlier population based studiesas well as the Lyon Diet Heart Study which assessed the benefits of a Mediterranean diet in reducing the risk of a second occurrence ofof heart diseaseit has been shown that consuming a Mediterranean diet has been consistently associated with lower heart disease risk.Thehas been rated by a systematic review asInspired by the findings of these earlier studiesto assess thereducing the risk of onset of heart disease in healthy persons).The Mediterranean diet consists of consuming a high proportion of olive oil, unrefined cereals, legumes and plenty of fruits, and vegetables, moderate to high amounts of fish, low quantities of dairy products, processed meats, sweets and red meat; and wine in moderation, consumed with meals and low quantities of non-fish meat products.The Mediterranean diet is based primarily onThere is evidence in the published literature that adhering to a Mediterranean diet has a beneficial effect in preventing heart disease, believedSource-Medindia