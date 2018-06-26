medindia
Mediterranean Diet Supplemented With Nuts or Extra-virgin Olive Oil Delays Onset of Heart Disease
  1. Medindia
  2. Health In Focus

Mediterranean Diet Supplemented With Nuts or Extra-virgin Olive Oil Delays Onset of Heart Disease

Written by Dr. Lakshmi Venkataraman
Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on June 26, 2018 at 4:15 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Mediterranean diet to which nuts or extra-virgin olive oil is added reduces the risk of serious heart diseases such as stroke and heart attack in persons who are considered high risk for developing heart disease
  • According to the World Health Organization (WHO), each year close to 18 million people die of heart disease across the world, accounting for more than 30 percent of global deaths
  • The risk factors for developing heart disease include smoking, unhealthy dietary habits, lack of physical activity along with poorly controlled blood pressure, blood sugar, high levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol or bad cholesterol and being overweight
Consuming a Mediterranean diet supplemented with extra-virgin oil or nuts can reduce the risk of developing heart disease in high-risk patients, according to a recent report published in the reputed journal New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).
Mediterranean Diet Supplemented With Nuts or Extra-virgin Olive Oil Delays Onset of Heart Disease

Details of Study

  • The study was conducted across several centers in Spain. Over 7000 participants between the ages of 55 to 80 years (57% female) participated in the study, which began in 2009
  • All the participants were healthy at the time of enrollment. However, they had risk factors for developing heart disease such as
    • Type 2 diabetes mellitus or any three of the following major risk factors namely
    • High blood pressure
    • Smoking history
    • Being overweight or obese
    • Elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels
    • Low high-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels, or a
    • Family history of an early onset coronary artery disease
  • Participants were assigned to one of three diet groups namely -
    • A Mediterranean diet group along with extra-virgin olive oil daily (study group)
    • A Mediterranean diet along with mixed nuts (walnuts, hazelnuts and almonds) (study group), or
    • A control group diet where the members were instructed to follow a low-fat diet
  • After 4.8 years the participants were followed up for occurrence of serious heart diseases such as heart attack and stroke


Findings of the Study

  • A total of 288 cases of serious heart disease was reported among the participants in all the three diet groups
  • Of the 288 cases of serious heart disease, there were
    • 96 cases (3.8%) in the Mediterranean diet group supplemented with extra-virgin oil
    • 83 cases (3.4%) in the Mediterranean diet group supplemented with mixed nuts and
    • 109 (4.4%) cases in the control group who followed a low fat diet
  • The results were first published in 2013 in the NEJM but due to the identification of certain departures from the protocol of conducting a randomized controlled trial (a clinical study where participants are randomly assigned to either study or control groups to compare the effects of a specific treatment or intervention), this report was withdrawn
  • Following reanalysis of data after excluding the 1588 participants whose assignment to the Mediterranean diet study group was suspected to have departed from trial protocol the report was once again republished in 2018
  • The results of the reanalysis revealed similar results as shown in the 2013 report
Thus the study suggests that the incidence of serious heart diseases such as heart attack and stroke was lower among high-risk individuals who were assigned to a Mediterranean diet along with either extra-virgin olive oil or nuts than among those assigned to a low-fat diet.

Results of Previous Studies on Mediterranean Diet

In earlier population based studies as well as the Lyon Diet Heart Study which assessed the benefits of a Mediterranean diet in reducing the risk of a second occurrence of heart disease in persons who already had an initial episode of heart disease (secondary prevention), it has been shown that consuming a Mediterranean diet has been consistently associated with lower heart disease risk.

The Mediterranean diet has been rated by a systematic review as the most probable dietary model to offer protection against heart disease.

Inspired by the findings of these earlier studies the authors of the current study designed their trial to assess the role of the Mediterranean diet in reducing the risk of onset of heart disease in healthy persons (primary prevention).

What is the Mediterranean Diet?

The Mediterranean diet consists of consuming a high proportion of olive oil, unrefined cereals, legumes and plenty of  fruits, and vegetables, moderate to high amounts of fish, low quantities of dairy products, processed meats, sweets and red meat; and wine in moderation, consumed with meals and low quantities of non-fish meat products.

The Mediterranean diet is based primarily on the eating habits of Southern Italy, Greece and Spain during the 1940s and 1950s.

There is evidence in the published literature that adhering to a Mediterranean diet has a beneficial effect in preventing heart disease, believed mainly to be due to the beneficial effects of olive oil

References:
  1. Cardiovascular disease - (http://www.who.int/cardiovascular_diseases/en/)
  2. Primary Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease with a Mediterranean Diet Supplemented with Extra-Virgin Olive Oil or Nuts - (https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa1800389)


Source-Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Related Links

Heart Attack

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply.

Mediterranean Diet

Mediterranean Diet

Mediterranean diet has long been considered one of the healthiest diets on the planet. This diet plan discourages the use of saturated fats and hydrogenated oils while cooking meals.

Why is Olive Oil used extensively in the Mediterranean Diet?

Why is Olive Oil used extensively in the Mediterranean Diet?

Olive oil is a good source of monounsaturated fat. Olive oil contains antioxidants that discourage artery clogging and chronic diseases, including cancer.

Stroke - Top Ten Facts

Stroke - Top Ten Facts

Strokes occur when blood flow to an area of the brain is cut off. It is imperitive to detect the signs of a stroke and rush the patient to the hospital at once.

Amoebic Dysentery

Amoebic Dysentery

Amoebic dysentery or amoebiasis is an infection of the intestine that causes diarrhoea most frequently along with other causes.

Atkins Diet

Atkins Diet

Atkins diet is a low carbohydrate diet and aids in weight loss. It was developed by Robert Atkins.

Bulimia Nervosa

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.

Diet Pills

Diet Pills

Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they achieve their objective of losing weight. Medical reviews are against the use of diet pills.

Low Carbohydrate Diet

Low Carbohydrate Diet

A low carbohydrate diet helps achieve weight loss. It is a diet plan that restricts the carbohydrate intake.

Negative Calorie Diet

Negative Calorie Diet

The History of dieting probably dates back to the year 1807. It was believed that King William suddenly felt the urge to lose weight after he found it difficult to ride his horse due to weight gain.

South Beach Diet

South Beach Diet

South Beach Diet plan originally developed to prevent heart disease, soon gained popularity as weight loss diet plan. This diet plan was developed by Dr.Arthur Agaston and Marie Almon.

The Cabbage Diet

The Cabbage Diet

The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.

More News on:

Diet Pills Low Carbohydrate Diet Atkins Diet The Cabbage Diet South Beach Diet Mediterranean Diet Negative Calorie Diet Bulimia Nervosa Amoebic Dysentery Cardiac Catheterization 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Lipedema / Fat Disorder

Lipedema / Fat Disorder

Lipedema is a fat disorder with abnormal and irregular deposits of fat in tissues just underneath ...

 Azotemia (High Blood Nitrogen Levels)

Azotemia (High Blood Nitrogen Levels)

Azotemia is a condition characterized by high blood nitrogen levels, leading to acute renal ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Nipah Virus

Test Your Knowledge on Nipah Virus

Nipah virus infection has emerged recently and can cause severe disease in both animals and humans ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...